Tottenham working ‘under the radar’ on transfer for want-away midfielder

Tottenham are understood to be working on a deal for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

Nuno Espirito Santo is trying to shape his midfield but time is running out for the former Wolves boss.

Fabio Paratici though is working hard behind the scenes. Nandez is a deal he is reportedly trying to get over the line.

Nandez, 25, is looking to leave Sardinia and the local newspaper La Nuova Sardegna via Sport witness say Spurs, Inter Milan and Atalanta are all keen.

According to the outlet “Nandez wants to leave” after a fall out with Cagliari officials over refusing to play in a recent friendly.

The report does indicate that Inter and Spurs could “work under the radar” to sign the midfielder.

The sticking point, at least for Atalanta is the asking price.

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini wants to get as close to the player’s €36m release clause as possible.

Spurs are in the best position financially. But a loan with an obligation to buy next season could be the way forward for their rivals.

Franck Kessie linked with Spurs move Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Ivorian Franck Kessie from AC Milan as new Director of Football Fabio Paratici looks to bolster the club's midfield options.

What’s clear is that Spurs are looking for a midfielder.

And Tottenham are reportedly going to offer up one of their star signings as they draw up a new swap deal for AC Milan’s Frank Kessie.

Kessie-Ndombele swap talk

Spurs’ attention was drawn to Kessie as he has just one year left on his contract. Paratici, who has a wide network of contacts in Italy, laid out a five-year deal proposal to join the club on a free transfer next year. However, that plan was scuppered.