Tottenham making post-Kane plans after talks with well-connected agent

Tottenham are making moves behind the scenes to fill the void left by Harry Kane, should the striker get his wish and leave the club this summer.

The England forward did not report back for pre-season training with Spurs this week.

Kane was due to report to the club’s Enfield training base on Monday morning for Covid-19 and other pre-season tests. The No.9 has been on a three-week break after the European Championship.

The 28-year-old though opted for a no show, as he tries to force a move to Manchester City.

The Telegraph claim he made a stop off in Florida on his way back from the Bahamas and is not expected back before the weekend.

Sky Sports suggest it is “understood that he intends to return to the club later in the week”.

Whatever happens Kane has made a stand and Spurs are already working on incoming deals to soften the blow.

According to Mundo Deportivo they have been in contact with Philippe Coutinho’s agent.

The “well-connected” Kia Joorabchian knows that Tottenham are “attentive to his player” and there have been discussions between the parties.

Joorabchian is keen to get Coutinho back with “the elite” and Spurs and Liverpool both have him on their radar.

Coutinho recovery

Spurs are planning a season-long loan deal for Coutinho, as they did with Gareth Bale last season.

Coutinho, 29, is recovering from an operation on his left knee that he underwent last April.

Spurs keen on €30m man Pellegrini Tottenham are interested in signing Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, however, remain reluctant to meet the midfielder’s €30m release clause “which will expire in 10 days.

He has missed pretty much the whole of 2021 with Barcelona after he picked up a knee injury in January. He also missed the Copa America with Brazil.

The former Liverpool man is though on the mend after a cyst in the injured joint stalled his recovery.

Coutinho is hoping to return and establish himself once again and a loan move looks the likely option.

Spurs will invest in a number of players if they get the £150m fee they are chasing for Kane and Coutinho could be the first.

READ MORE: Harry Kane warned by Redknapp that emotionless Levy ‘won’t give in’ in Tottenham transfer discord