AC Milan and Villarreal have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in watching highly rated winger Sani Suleiman, we can reveal.

Suleiman is one of the most followed young players in Europe, and the interest around him continues to grow. Scouts from Milan and Villarreal were once again in the stands for AS Trencin’s latest match against Presov in the Slovakian top flight, continuing their close monitoring of the 19-year-old Nigerian talent.

As we have consistently reported, Suleiman has been tracked by several major sides, including Chelsea, Tottenham, Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen. In recent weeks, both Milan and Villarreal have entered the race, adding further competition for one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

The admiration is not limited to top-five leagues. Suleiman also has strong followers in MLS, Sweden, and in the Championship, where Middlesbrough see him as a possible reinforcement ahead of their push for Premier League promotion in the second half of the season.

Suleiman is under contract with Trencin until June 2026, with a two-year extension option that could keep him at the club until 2028.

However, unless something unexpected happens, he is widely expected to leave Slovakia in January to make the jump to a top league.

His performances justify the attention. Once again, Suleiman has been included in the CIES Football Observatory’s list of top U20 talents worldwide.

The teenager ranks sixth globally for successful dribbles and progressive carries across 66 leagues – just behind elite stars like Lamine Yamal.

With such numbers and so many clubs involved, Suleiman is shaping up to be one of the most exciting names of the upcoming transfer window.

Spurs were among the first major clubs to set their sights on Suleiman. Indeed, we revealed on October 10 that they had made an enquiry amid rival interest from Rangers.

Chelsea followed suit on October 22, launching an enquiry of their own and setting up a potential transfer battle with Spurs.

