Tottenham Hotspur can ‘take advantage’ of Manchester United by signing Alejandro Garnacho alongside one of his Old Trafford team-mates this summer, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim told Garnacho he is free to find a new club in a team meeting following the end of last season. Garnacho has a very bright future but does not suit Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system as he likes to operate as a left winger.

Amorim was also angered by Garnacho’s criticism for not starting him in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in May.

The Argentina international is known to be of interest to Chelsea, Aston Villa and Napoli. He has received a lucrative offer to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr but has rejected the Saudis’ approach as he wants to continue playing at the highest level in Europe.

There have been few links between Garnacho and Tottenham in recent months, but Football Insider claim it is a move that is on the cards this summer.

They state that Spurs hold ‘strong interest’ in Garnacho and have added him to their ‘list’ as a replacement for Son Heung-min on the left flank. MLS club Los Angeles FC have presented their project to Son in recent days.

Garnacho is described as an ‘excellent’ potential addition to Spurs’ forward line given he is a proven Premier League performer and has top-class potential.

As United are so desperate to get rid of the 21-year-old, they have been tipped to ‘drop their asking price’ in the latter stages of the transfer window. This would allow Spurs to ‘take advantage’ of United by snaring Garnacho in a cut-price deal.

Garnacho is not the only United starlet who could swap Old Trafford for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as Thomas Frank’s side are also big admirers of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

It emerged on Monday that Spurs have ramped up their pursuit of Mainoo by making ‘contact’ to see if a deal is there to be struck.

Spurs are ‘closely monitoring’ the Englishman’s contract situation and have been making ‘enquiries’ to gauge his interest in a shock move.

United are reluctant to meet Mainoo’s wage demands and this has seen contract talks roll on for over a year. With Mainoo currently earning £25,000 a week, far less than most of his United team-mates, Spurs feel there is a great opportunity to take him to north London.

Although, it was revealed on Tuesday night that United have rejected Spurs’ initial enquiries for Mainoo as they want to keep him for the long run, which means it could be tricky to strike a deal.

Mainoo is valued at £70-80million (up to €92.5m / $107m) by the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk understands United want £55m (€64m / $73.5m) for Garnacho. As such, a double swoop would cost Spurs £125m (€144.5m / $167m) or more.

Spurs, Chelsea to battle for Alejandro Garnacho

It would be a real statement of intent from Spurs, especially after they triumphed over United in the Europa League final. That result means Spurs can offer transfer targets Champions League football, whereas United will not be playing in any European competition this season.

Spurs will have to fend off rivals Chelsea to land Garnacho. TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that the forward is very much open to joining Chelsea, despite the fact such a transfer would ruin his reputation among United fans.

Garnacho wants to move to London when leaving United. This is also good news for Spurs, should they try to battle Chelsea for his capture.

Chelsea have identified Garnacho as a replacement for Fulham target Raheem Sterling in their squad.

While United are holding out for £55m for Garnacho, sources state that Chelsea are actually looking to forge an agreement for £40m (€46m / $53m). They aim to use the player’s desire to move to bring the price down.

Spurs have made deals for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso permanent this summer while also bringing in Mohammed Kudus and Kota Takai. Garnacho and Mainoo are two players to watch as Spurs continue to revamp their squad for Frank’s new era.

