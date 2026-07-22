Tottenham make contact for €80m Liverpool winger target after De Zerbi request

Tottenham Hotspur Roberto De Zerbi has been strongly backed in the transfer market this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup before Liverpool, though a report has warned that his price tag has doubled in recent months.

Schjelderup is a left-sided winger who managed 10 goals and seven assists in 43 games for Benfica last season, form which earned him a place in Norway’s World Cup squad. After notching three assists in the tournament, Schjelderup stunned England with a cross-turned-shot in their quarter-final clash, only for Jude Bellingham to knock Norway out.

Schjelderup’s exciting displays for both club and country have sparked speculation he could join a Premier League club this summer.

We revealed on Monday that Tottenham have made contact for the 22-year-old after he impressed their scouts. Sources told us that Benfica have quoted Tottenham a huge €80million (£68m) to sign the player.

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo have followed up on our reporting by also stating that Spurs have ‘contacted Benfica’ to try and get a transfer moving.

Roberto De Zerbi has seemingly asked Spurs to sign Schjelderup, having made him a ‘preferred target to reinforce the wings’.

The report explains how Benfica were previously holding out for €40m (£34m) to sell Schjelderup, but his value has since risen to €80m, making a deal difficult for Spurs.

O Jogo claim Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on Schjelderup and are monitoring his situation, too. But it is Spurs who can be considered frontrunners in this transfer chase.

Spurs’ interest in the forward was first revealed on June 26.

It emerged on July 13 that Schjelderup has rejected a contract offer from Benfica in order to secure a major move, with the Premier League his most likely destination.

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Tottenham close to signing Schjelderup alternative

Schjelderup is on Spurs’ winger shortlist alongside Rafael Leao, Cody Gakpo and Savinho.

With Liverpool unwilling to sell Gakpo, Spurs have been forced to prioritise Schjelderup, Leao and Savinho.

While O Jogo suggest Schjelderup is De Zerbi’s No 1 attacking target, separate reports claim it is actually Savinho.

Indeed, we confirmed on July 17 that Spurs are closing in on a £60m agreement with Manchester City for the Brazilian.

Spurs failed to sign Savinho last summer but are confident of getting the move over the line this time around.

Meanwhile, Spurs have been branded ‘insane’ for considering a sale worth just £25m.