Crystal Palace AGREE club-record Tottenham signing as double swoop accelerates

Crystal Palace are close to signing Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur following a crucial update from David Ornstein, and the Eagles are reportedly targeting a Manchester City winger too.

Johnson arrived at Tottenham in September 2023 when they paid Nottingham Forest £47.5million for his services. The right winger, who can also play as a No 9 if required, has gone on to register 27 goals and 18 assists in 106 appearances for Tottenham, which includes the winner in Spurs’ Europa League final triumph last season.

Despite that goal, Johnson has largely been rotated by new Spurs boss Thomas Frank this season, with only six of his 15 Premier League outings lasting 45 minutes or more.

We revealed on December 14 that Spurs had begun to strongly consider Johnson’s sale amid interest from clubs such as Palace, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources confirmed to us that Spurs have greenlit the Welshman’s departure and given him a £35million price tag.

Bournemouth have identified Johnson as a potential replacement for Antoine Semenyo, who is close to joining Manchester City. However, Palace now appear to have beaten them to a deal.

Ornstein has revealed that Palace have reached an agreement with Spurs to sign Johnson by matching their £35m asking price. A transfer at that price would make Johnson Palace’s biggest ever signing, eclipsing the £27m they paid for Christian Benteke back in 2016.

The two clubs are ‘keen to proceed’ but Johnson has yet to accept Palace’s offer as he knows there are other suitors.

Johnson’s transfer to Palace is expected to reach completion, though, as sources have told our transfer insider Graeme Bailey that the attacker prefers joining Palace to Bournemouth.

Fraser Fletcher reported for us on December 22 that Villa had made contact for Johnson, though they look set to miss out on him, just like Bournemouth.

Sources have informed Dean Jones that Johnson told Spurs he wanted to stay and fight for his place, though club chiefs are open to a sale so they can recoup funds.

There could soon be a winger merry-go-round in the Premier League, as Semenyo’s arrival at City may trigger Oscar Bobb’s exit.

According to a recent report from the Daily Briefing, Palace have submitted a loan offer for Bobb.

Oliver Glasner’s side could land both Johnson and Bobb to reinvigorate their wide ranks. Bailey states that a new centre-forward is also on Palace’s wish list, and that move could be more of a priority than Bobb.

Palace, Dortmund converge on Man City forward

Palace face competition if they do decide to make an offer for £20m-rated Bobb, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Borussia Dortmund are also ‘in talks with City’.

Dortmund have had success in developing young wingers after capturing them from City, most notably Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens.

Sancho earned a brilliant reputation in Germany before leaving for Manchester United in a huge £73m deal in July 2021.

Gittens was effectively Sancho’s replacement at BVB, and he improved rapidly before catching Chelsea’s attention over the summer.

Gittens went on to sign for Chelsea in a £52.5m switch in July, earning Dortmund yet more profit.

Spurs, Chelsea in signing battle; Frank eyes Palace raid

Meanwhile, we can confirm Spurs and Chelsea are in a five-club race for a standout Serie A performer.

While Johnson has the chance to join Palace, one of the Eagles’ biggest stars could go in the opposite direction.

We exclusively revealed on Sunday that Thomas Frank’s side are drawing up an ‘ambitious’ big-money offer.

