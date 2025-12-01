Tottenham Hotspur sources insist there is little chance the club would meet Brighton & Hove Albion’s £100million (€114m / $132m) valuation of Carlos Baleba – though he is a player of some interest.

As previously reported, Manchester United have cooled their pursuit of Baleba ahead of January because of his recent form and hefty price tag. The midfielder’s head was turned by United’s initial contact last summer and that episode is understood to have contributed to a dip in his performances this season.

Tottenham are exploring midfield options of their own and are keen on adding someone with proven Premier League pedigree.

Like United, they admire Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and view him as an ideal signing – but there is a growing acceptance that financial realities may force a more patient approach to squad building.

Spurs were linked with Baleba on Saturday, and we can confirm they have expressed interest.

They are planning to spend big across the next two windows but Baleba’s current valuation still does not fit with that in terms of the January window, sources believe.

Brighton’s stance means Baleba remains unlikely for now unless the fee comes down. Spurs have also monitored the likes of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Brentford’s Yehor Yarmolyuk, though any move for a midfielder is expected to hinge on the timing of Yves Bissouma’s departure.

Bissouma is believed to prefer a summer exit but Spurs are open to selling in January to accelerate their squad refresh.

Spurs’ priority remains securing a forward to address their need for greater goal threat, but other positions are under review in line with their winter budget.

Fraser Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk on November 25 that Spurs are plotting a remarkable double deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

Semenyo is Spurs’ dream target for the wide positions, though Liverpool and Manchester City are pushing to sign him first.

Latest Tottenham news: Thomas Frank sack update; £52m Serie A link

👉 Growing Tottenham ‘whispers’ point towards high-octane Thomas Frank replacement as sack fears grow – sources

👉 Spectacular Tottenham overhaul to start with £52m Serie A swoop that could save Thomas Frank – report

👉 What Tottenham think of signing Vicario replacement as Frank rips Spurs fans apart