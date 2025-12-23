Tottenham, Chelsea watching closely as Juventus appointment sparks new talks with star player

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea target Kenan Yildiz is finally set to receive clarity on his next contract, our sources have confirmed.

The formal appointment of Marco Ottolini as Juventus’ new sporting director is expected to trigger negotiations with Yildiz over a new deal. The situation should now become clear by the end of the year, as Yildiz waits to see whether the club truly recognises his value.

The forward is seeking a salary increase to around €6million (£5m) per year, and if Juventus fail to come close to that figure he could become available on the market.

Clubs in England are aware that Yildiz’s preference is to remain in Turin, but that has not dampened their interest.

Tottenham and Chelsea are among the most keen suitors, while Arsenal have also monitored his situation.

This season, Yildiz has primarily featured off the left flank or as a second striker and is widely regarded as one of football’s most exciting breakout talents.

The Turkish international embodies the qualities required to stand out as a modern attacking player, and within Juventus there is a realisation that they cannot afford to risk losing him.

We revealed on December 12 that Yildiz is a dream attacking target for Spurs, though a Plan B option is still in play.

Sources confirmed to us in November that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on Yildiz’s contract talks in Turin.

Fraser Fletcher has reported for TEAMtalk that Chelsea failed with a €70m (£62m) approach for the 20-year-old in the summer, as Juve are holding out for at least €90m (£79m).

