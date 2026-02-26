Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea remain in the picture to sign Dusan Vlahovic, though he has made Barcelona his No 1 pick, we can reveal.

As the summer transfer window looms, Vlahovic finds himself at the centre of intense interest. The striker’s contract with Juventus expires on June 30, positioning him as one of Europe’s most coveted free agents. Despite Juventus scheduling fresh talks with his representative in March to explore a renewal, the Serbian’s future remains uncertain amid a persistent salary impasse.

Vlahovic currently earns around €12million (£10.5m / $14m) net per season, a figure the Bianconeri appear reluctant to match long-term.

Negotiations have stalled repeatedly, though sources suggest the player maintains a positive relationship with the club, his teammates, and the Turin faithful – leaving the door ajar for a stay. Juventus have even proposed short-term extensions, but no breakthrough has emerged.

Elsewhere, interest has been widespread, and concrete exit paths are starting to appear. A move to the Premier League would be put on ice for one club, as Barcelona stand out as Vlahovic’s preferred destination.

The forward has instructed his representatives to prioritise talks with the Catalan giants, viewing Camp Nou as an ideal stage to succeed the ageing Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona’s need for a reliable goalscorer aligns perfectly with Vlahovic’s proven finishing ability.

AC Milan represent the other serious contender. The Rossoneri have engaged in direct discussions, drawn by Vlahovic’s pedigree as a classic No 9. However, Milan’s wage ceiling – around €6-8m (up to £7m / $9m) net – may fall short of his expectations, complicating matters despite manager Massimiliano Allegri’s prior successful collaboration with the player.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur continue to monitor the situation closely, with both clubs seeing the 26-year-old as a potential upgrade in attack.

Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have been linked, alongside Italian rivals Roma and Inter Milan, though responses from most have been described as lukewarm, with Vlahovic described as nothing more than “an option” at this stage.

Tottenham, Chelsea being kept informed on Vlahovic

Vlahovic’s recent injury absence has tempered enthusiasm somewhat, but his goal-scoring record of 46 Serie A strikes in 117 appearances for Juventus ensures he remains an attractive proposition.

With Europe’s elite weighing the financial risks against his talent, Vlahovic faces a stick or twist decision over his future.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 24 that Vlahovic remains a live option for several Premier League clubs, despite Milan growing in confidence over a possible deal. Sources told Bailey that Chelsea and Tottenham have been kept constantly informed on the situation.

We revealed on February 11 that Chelsea are leading the race to bring Vlahovic to the Premier League, a destination he has always admired.

