Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of a promising Bundesliga striker who looks increasingly likely to be available this summer, claims a report.

Tottenham have experienced great upheaval during the last 72 hours. The club were at the heart of the now failed breakaway European Super League. Amidst the furore, club supremo Daniel Levy opted to sack Jose Mourinho less than a week before the EFL Cup final. The final eye-watering sum of the axing was revealed here,

29-year-old Ryan Mason has assumed the role of interim manager, and made the perfect start when securing three points against Southampton on Wednesday.

Whether Mason could be in line to take the job permanently remains to be seen. Nevertheless, life with Tottenham under Levy will continue to move on at pace with a focus on the longer term.

As such, the latest report from Spanish outlet, Todo Fichajes, (as cited by Caught Offside) highlight the club’s summer transfer plans on the horizon.

They state that Tottenham could look to capitalise on Schalke’s recent relegation by swooping for a forward that impressed both Man Utd and Liverpool.

Matthew Hoppe is the man in question, with the 20-year-old a rare bright spark in Schalke’s ill-fated campaign.

The young American has notched five goals in the Bundesliga this term, though that output is predicted to rapidly increase once surrounded by superior players.

Schalke’s relegation will reportedly increase their chances of losing key members of their squad. Hoppe could be first in line, with Tottenham described as ‘stepping up their interest’ in the hitman.

The player’s age, potential, and expected reduced price given Schalke’s predicament would seemingly make him an ideal target for Levy’s Tottenham.

Tottenham manager hunt takes surprise turn

Meanwhile, Roberto Martinez has emerged as a candidate to replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

There have already been links with a number of targets. The first two suggestions to emerge were RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann and Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers.

The shortlist has widened since then, though. There were rumours of contact with former Chelsea tactician Maurizio Sarri.

More recently, Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino addressed interest from Tottenham, insisting he was happy in the Basque Country.

Hence, Spurs may need to think about alternatives. One man who could be in contention, according to Sport/Foot Magazine, is Martinez.

The upcoming Euro 2020 could be his last tournament as Belgium boss. Martinez wants to get back into club management and Tottenham could be the ideal opportunity.

Agent Pini Zahavi already has close contacts with Daniel Levy. He helped Spurs sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the summer and was also behind Mourinho’s appointment in 2019.

