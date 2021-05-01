Tottenham join fiercely contested pursuit of hotshot outscoring Harry Kane

Tottenham have joined the mix of clubs seeking to bring a forward currently outscoring Harry Kane to the Premier League, claims a report.

Tottenham are facing a number of difficult decisions in the upcoming summer. The club sacked Jose Mourinho one week prior to their League Cup final with Man City. Ryan Mason took temporary charge, but Spurs’ wait for a trophy rumbled on after being thoroughly outclassed on the day.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The decision over who should take the managerial reins next season will have a major impact on the club’s fortunes.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was thought to be in the frame for the position, but hopes were dashed after penning fresh terms with the Amsterdam club.

Away from the managerial speculation, concerns have begun to grow over the future of talismanic striker, Harry Kane.

The England captain is yet to win silverware with Tottenham. After their latest Wembley disappointment last week, Kane reiterated his desire to win the game’s biggest prizes.

Mason recently dropped a hint over where Kane’s future will lay, but regardless of whether he does, Tottenham are in desperate need of additional firepower.

Now, Football Insider state this extra goalscoring injection could come in the form of Brentford hitman, Ivan Toney.

Toney, 25, has been a revelation since leaving Newcastle on a permanent basis in 2018. He operated at better than a goal every other game with Peterborough before earning a move to Championship powerhouse Brentford.

Toney currently tops the second tier’s scoring charts with 29 and has showcased his all-around abilities by adding 10 assists.

His exploits have drawn the attentions of several top flight sides including Leeds, Arsenal and most recently, West Ham.

A TEAMtalk exclusive revealed the fee Toney and Brentford will command, and per Football Insider, it is one that has not deterred Tottenham.

They cite a club source that has confirmed the club’s interest in Toney. Adding further fuel to the fire, they declare that Tottenham’s desire to land a striker is irrespective of whether Kane departs.

Daniel Levy pushing for ‘German Bielsa’

Meanwhile, Former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick has been offered the vacant Tottenham job amid a host of setbacks for the club, a report claims.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has suffered big blows with his targets.

Recently-departed Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Leipzig will recruit RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch as Nagelsmann’s replacement.

Then, on Friday, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag banished any links to Spurs by signing a contract extension.

Nevertheless, Rangnick is another name who is still in the running. He has a lengthy CV in management, working for seven German clubs including Leipzig and Schalke.

Furthermore, he worked for Leipzig – until 2019 – but then moved into a global sports director’s role at Red Bull. He also briefly worked with AC Milan and BILD journalist Christian Falk says that he has been offered the Tottenham job.

“We have already talked about how Rangnick and Tottenham could become hot, and I have now heard quite specifically that he was offered the job,” the reporter said.

READ MORE: Mourinho offers hint at next club with carefully-worded statement on future