Kenan Yildiz is being eyed by Tottenham and Liverpool

Juventus sources are playing down the possibility of Kenan Yildiz making a surprise move to the Premier League this month, despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

There had been an expectation in Turin that Yildiz’s new deal would be wrapped up by the end of 2025, with the arrival of sporting director Marco Ottolini seen as a catalyst to push negotiations over the line.

However, no significant progress has yet been made, a situation that has inevitably caught the attention of interested clubs in England.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all registered varying levels of interest, with Spurs in particular being mentioned as a club keen to inject excitement into their season with a statement signing.

Despite that interest, insiders at Juventus are keen to pour cold water on suggestions that a departure is imminent.

They insist there is no major issue in negotiations and that the delay in the €100m (£87m, $114m) rated star should not be interpreted as a sign the player is available.

We understand the situation is viewed internally as a straightforward delay, with the expectation that terms will still be finalised – even if Yildiz does not formally sign a new contract until after the January transfer window.

We have reported extensively on Yildiz’s contract talks and interest from top Premier League clubs. Indeed, we revealed on December 23 that Spurs and Chelsea are watching the 20-year-old’s situation closely as Ottolini looks to get fresh terms finalised.

We understand Yildiz is among the seven attacking stars Spurs are actively monitoring as they try to add creativity to their team.

Plus, sources confirmed to us on November 5 that Liverpool have joined clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea in eyeing Yildiz.

The Turk has managed eight goals and eight assists in 26 appearances for Juve so far this term, while he won Tuttosport’s Golden Boy Web award in December 2024.

