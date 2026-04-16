Tottenham plot superb Liverpool double deal if De Zerbi ends relegation fears

Liverpool star Andy Robertson is still being tipped to join Tottenham

Andy Robertson is not the only Liverpool star Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign this summer, with midfielder Curtis Jones also in their sights, according to a report.

Robertson has followed Mohamed Salah’s lead by confirming he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer. To date, the left-back has managed 69 assists in 374 games for the Reds, helping them win the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups, among other silverware.

Robertson is adored at Anfield, but both he and Liverpool feel the time is right to move on.

Tottenham tried to sign Robertson in January, and they have positioned themselves as frontrunners for a summer deal.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is an agreement in place for Robertson to join Spurs.

The Daily Mail report that Spurs will also try to land his Liverpool team-mate Jones in an impressive double swoop.

Spurs are long-term admirers of the Liverpool academy graduate, and that has not changed since the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi.

Jones is keen for regular starts – something that cannot be guaranteed at Liverpool – and this has left ‘the door ajar’ for a possible switch to north London.

Spurs capturing Robertson and Jones will depend on whether De Zerbi is successful in keeping them in the Premier League.

De Zerbi’s side value Jones at £30million, though Liverpool would surely want a higher fee to sell.

We revealed in February that contract talks between the 25-year-old and Liverpool have stalled as he ‘demands assurances’ over increased playing time.

Spurs could face competition from Inter Milan for Jones. The Italian giants held talks with Liverpool over a potential January deal before it was blocked by Arne Slot.

There has been increasing speculation that Jones will depart Merseyside in the summer.

It was claimed on March 19 that he could be among ‘five or six’ regulars to leave Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

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Big changes at Liverpool as Tottenham lurk

Earlier this week, James Pearce namechecked Jones when discussing four stars who might follow Robertson and Salah out of the exit door.

And it emerged earlier on Thursday that Liverpool owners FSG are planning a major firesale that could include the Englishman and up to eight more players.

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni, who only joined last summer, has also been linked with a shock exit.

However, Liverpool rate Leoni highly, so it would be a surprise if they let him go after just one appearance.

Sporting director Richard Hughes will be in charge of most of these decisions. Hughes himself has picked up interest from Al-Hilal, though we can reveal the Scot is set to stay at Liverpool.