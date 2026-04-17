Tottenham HIJACK Liverpool move as Ornstein reveals ‘advanced talks’

Tottenham Hotspur could stun Liverpool and Manchester United by winning the race for Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi, with David Ornstein revealing that ‘advanced talks’ are underway.

Senesi arrived in England in August 2022 when Bournemouth paid Feyenoord €15million for his capture. Since then, the centre-back has made 122 appearances for the Cherries, chipping in with six goals.

Senesi has earned a reputation as one of the best central defenders operating outside of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’.

He is a left-footed defender who is aggressive, comfortable on the ball and has great game intelligence.

Rival Premier League clubs have been alerted as the Argentine will leave Bournemouth on a free transfer when his terms expire in the summer.

It emerged on Wednesday that Man Utd hold interest in Bournemouth duo Senesi and Eli Junior Kroupi, plus departing manager Andoni Iraola.

And on Thursday, Liverpool put themselves in a good position to land Senesi by offering him attractive terms.

However, Tottenham have hijacked Liverpool’s move. Ornstein has confirmed that Spurs are in ‘advanced talks’ with Senesi’s camp and have emerged as the ‘leading contenders’ for a free summer deal.

Ornstein points out that the race is ‘still open’, giving Liverpool and United hope, though Spurs have acted on their interest with a strong move.

Senesi’s prospective switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is dependent on Roberto De Zerbi steering Spurs away from the relegation zone.

Bournemouth have lost Antoine Semenyo, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen in the last 12 months, and Senesi and Iraola will be next.

Iraola has announced he will join a new club this summer when his contract expires, just like Senesi.

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Senesi could replace Romero at Tottenham

Spurs have identified the latter as a potential replacement for Cristian Romero, who looks set to depart this summer regardless of which league they end up in.

Romero has repeatedly clashed with the Spurs hierarchy and is keen on joining either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Spurs are scouring the free-agent market for bargain signings, and it could see Senesi follow Andy Robertson to north London.

Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that there is an agreement in place with Robertson, ready for when he departs Liverpool.

As with Senesi, that deal will depend on Spurs’ top-flight status, as Robertson does not want to drop down to the second tier.

It emerged on Thursday that Spurs are also keen on Robertson’s Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones, who could cost £30-40m. Jones is considering his future at Anfield as he wants more game time.

There are plenty of rumours involving Liverpool and Spurs. Indeed, Liverpool have been warned that a £40m bid for a highly rated Spurs star will not be enough, even in the event of relegation.