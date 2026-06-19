De Zerbi key as Tottenham hijack £80m Man Utd move

Tottenham Hotspur are growing increasingly optimistic about securing the signature of Mateus Fernandes this summer, with senior sources indicating they believe they can pip Manchester United to the Portuguese talent.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football, impressing with his technical ability, vision and composure in midfield. Tottenham view him as a key part of their squad rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi, whose appeal is proving a significant factor in recruitment.

According to well-placed sources, players are particularly eager to work with the new Spurs head coach, whose charisma and tactical vision have already created a noticeable pull when targeting top players.

This momentum has bolstered Spurs’ confidence in competing for signature targets, even against clubs with greater recent pedigree.

Fernandes is seen as a separate pursuit to their interest in Sandro Tonali, as Spurs aim to bolster their midfield options significantly this window.

The north London club are determined to bring in multiple high-quality midfielders to add depth and quality ahead of what promises to be a demanding campaign.

However, Manchester United remain firmly in the race for Fernandes.

The Red Devils are confident of landing the youngster, citing the lure of Champions League football and the opportunity for Fernandes to play alongside his idol, Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes’ presence at Old Trafford is understood to be a major draw for the young midfielder, who has spoken admiringly of him in the past.

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Tottenham, Man Utd racing for Mateus Fernandes

United believe the combination of European football at the highest level and the chance to develop under Michael Carrick gives them a strong platform in negotiations. West Ham are demanding up to £80million to sell.

For Spurs, securing Fernandes would represent a significant statement of intent under their new leadership, while United see him as a long-term investment who could eventually challenge for a regular starting berth.

The battle for his signature is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as both clubs finalise their summer strategies.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has reported that Spurs have entered the race for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

Elsewhere, United have reportedly offered a five-year deal to one of Mateus Fernandes’ team-mates.