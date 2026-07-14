Stunning claim Tottenham could hijack £100m-plus Arsenal move

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the frame for Morgan Rogers and could provide Arsenal with competition for the Aston Villa magician in a stunning twist, a report has claimed.

Rogers is currently on international duty with England at the World Cup, but he is a strong candidate to leave Villa once the tournament concludes. The attacking midfielder has built a reputation as one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, and top clubs are trying to prise him away from Villa Park.

Chelsea and Manchester City have both been monitoring Rogers’ displays, though it is Arsenal who have positioned themselves at the front of the queue.

Arsenal have identified Rogers as their No 1 target for the left wing position, believing he can also shine for them in a more central role if required.

Arsenal are planning to open the bidding for the 23-year-old at between £80-90million, and could end up offering as much as £100m.

Villa ideally want £130m to sell, but that price may drop as they know Rogers is keen to move on.

According to Spurs insider Himothy Reports, as cited by Last Word On Spurs, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have emerged as new suitors for the playmaker. If true, the development will put Arsenal on alert.

Last Word On Spurs posted the following transfer update on X, formerly Twitter: ‘JUST IN! Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be keeping an eye on the situation with Morgan Rogers.

‘Djed Spence and Lucas Bergvall are both LIKELY to leave Spurs this summer.

‘Roberto De Zerbi is understood to LOVE Conor Gallagher as a footballer.

‘Mathys Tel and Archie Gray are not rated by Roberto De Zerbi, but both are unlikely to leave this summer, however Tel’s future [is] dependent on incomings.

‘[@HimothyReports]’

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Arsenal best-placed for Rogers despite Tottenham claim

Himothy Reports has over 20k followers on X/Twitter and appears to have inside knowledge on the goings on at Spurs. It will be interesting to see whether other sources confirm or deny Spurs’ rumoured interest in Rogers.

Spurs landing the England international before Arsenal would see them get revenge for Eberechi Eze’s transfer last summer.

Spurs agreed terms with both Crystal Palace and Eze, only for the 28-year-old to choose Arsenal after they came calling at the last minute. Eze grew up supporting Arsenal, which helped Mikel Arteta’s side complete the hijack.

We understand Arsenal remain best-placed to sign Rogers this summer. They are stepping up their bid to land him in a phenomenal quadruple deal that could reach £366m.

Bruno Guimaraes is another of Arsenal’s key targets, and his agent has reportedly found Newcastle United a £26m replacement.

Spurs, meanwhile, could sell a defender to Inter Milan, we can reveal.