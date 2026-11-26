Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham are among a host of Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on emerging France international Sael Kumbedi, with City Football Group also monitoring the highly-rated defender, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 21-year-old has become an increasingly attractive proposition for clubs across Europe following his impressive development in Germany, with his recent breakthrough into the senior France squad further raising his profile.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea, Tottenham and Fulham have all been tracking Kumbedi’s progress, while City Football Group have also been monitoring the right-back closely throughout the current campaign.

Kumbedi moved to Germany from Lyon in August 2025, initially joining Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal.

Wolfsburg were sufficiently impressed by his performances to activate their €6million purchase option by December, securing his services on a permanent basis.

Despite making a positive impression individually, Kumbedi’s first season in German football ended in disappointment as Wolfsburg suffered a shock relegation to Bundesliga 2.

The defender attracted interest from top-flight clubs during the summer but ultimately decided to remain loyal to Wolfsburg and help the club secure an immediate return to the Bundesliga.

That decision has done little to slow his progress, with Kumbedi continuing to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest recruitment departments. Indeed, his performances have now earned him a remarkable breakthrough at international level.

Following an injury withdrawal in the France squad, head coach Zinedine Zidane handed Kumbedi his maiden senior call-up earlier this month.

The selection made him the first player operating in the Bundesliga 2 to receive a France senior call-up since David Trezeguet in 2007.

Kumbedi subsequently made his international debut against Italy in the UEFA Nations League on November 12, featuring at the San Siro before making another appearance during the international window.

His rapid rise has inevitably intensified interest from the Premier League, where several clubs are assessing options to strengthen their defensive departments.

European scouts regard Kumbedi as an exciting example of the modern full-back, possessing the athleticism, pace and stamina to provide a constant attacking outlet while retaining the defensive aggression required at the highest level.

Although naturally a right-back, his ability to operate on the opposite flank is another major attraction.

Spurs, Chelsea impressed by Kumbedi’s versatility

That versatility makes him particularly appealing to Premier League recruitment teams looking for defenders capable of providing cover across multiple positions.

Chelsea have been monitoring emerging defensive talent as they continue to build for the future, while Tottenham and Fulham are also understood to be keeping a close eye on the Frenchman’s development.

City Football Group’s involvement adds another interesting dimension to the situation, with the organisation continuing to monitor promising young talent across European football.

Kumbedi’s recent international recognition has only increased the attention surrounding him, and his performances over the coming months will be closely scrutinised by interested clubs.

Meanwhile, Inter star Hakan Calhanoglu has reportedly made a decision on whether to join Spurs.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been tipped to sign a top Liverpool star in a shock move.