Tottenham strike Sandro Tonali ‘agreement’ as sublime Newcastle deal advances

Tottenham are going all in on signing Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur are hurtling towards the sensational signing of Sandro Tonali, as they have reached an agreement with the Newcastle United midfielder, according to two separate reports.

It first emerged in January that Tonali would consider a move away from Newcastle this summer. Tonali seemingly has concerns about the Newcastle project, as they have gone from qualifying for the Champions League to falling down to 12th in the Premier League table.

Despite Tottenham’s recent struggles, they have emerged as strong contenders to land Tonali in preparation for the 2026-27 campaign.

Tottenham are ushering in an exciting new era where they will start to spend big to get back in the mix for the Premier League title. This has intrigued Tonali, who also wants to play under Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs are in talks with both Tonali and Newcastle as they push to beat Manchester City to the 26-year-old’s capture. De Zerbi’s side started the bidding at £75m, but this offer was rejected by Newcastle, who are demanding a bigger sum.

As per Italian source Sport Mediaset, Spurs have ‘reached an agreement’ with Tonali over a six-year contract worth €12m (£10.3m) per year.

Tonali currently earns a reported £150,000 a week at Newcastle, and his new Spurs deal is expected to be worth £200k per week.

The report adds that Spurs are ‘confident and hope to close the deal this week’.

Sport Mediaset follow transfer reporter Nico Shira, who revealed on Friday that a ‘total agreement’ is in place on personal terms.

We confirmed last week that Tonali has told Newcastle he wants to make the move to north London.

Our sources state that Spurs are readying a blockbuster new bid for the midfield playmaker worth £100m. A transfer at that price would shatter their current transfer record.

Tonali to get Tottenham move

We understand Tonali is in line to get his Spurs ‘wish’, but the same cannot be said for fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and do not want anymore top stars to leave after Tonali.

Spurs and City both have ambitious midfield plans this summer. De Zerbi has instructed Spurs to completely overhaul the position by snaring both Tonali and West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes.

Spurs have been tipped to offer West Ham a player swap as they try to land Fernandes before Manchester United.

City, meanwhile, are keen on adding Tonali to their midfield ranks even after agreeing to spend a whopping £116m on Elliot Anderson.