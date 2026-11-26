Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their pursuit of Benfica frontman Vangelis Pavlidis as they attempt to beat Manchester United to his capture, according to reports.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is searching for a new centre-forward who can replace Richarlison and provide Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush with extra competition at the top of the pitch. De Zerbi would ideally like a new No 9 to join Spurs in January, but he will settle for next summer as long as the right signing is found.

Pavlidis’ superb scoring record for Benfica has seen him emerge on the radars of both Spurs and Man Utd.

The Greek international has scored 11 times in 11 league appearances for Benfica so far this term, which encompasses strikes in each of their last three games.

CaughtOffside reported in October that Pavlidis has become a striker target for Spurs after dazzling scouts with his lethal performances in front of goal.

While the Daily Briefing suggested earlier this month that United would rather land Pavlidis than Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

As per an update from Portuguese newspaper Record, Spurs chiefs are ‘closely’ analysing the 28-year-old’s displays ahead of making a potential move for him in January.

Pavlidis is ‘in their sights’, with Spurs repeatedly flying club officials out to Portugal to watch him live and gather reports.

football.london, meanwhile, report that Spurs are ‘ramping up’ their chase for Pavlidis as their interest ‘intensifies’.

As things stand, Spurs are increasingly likely to submit a bid for him this winter.

Benfica are protected by Pavlidis’ contract, which runs until June 2029 and includes a whopping €100m/£84m price tag. But Spurs, along with his other potential suitors, are confident about completing the deal for a lower fee.

Pavlidis is not the only centre-forward Spurs and United have converged on, as they have also been impressed by Freiburg’s towering striker, Igor Matanovic.

Tottenham, Man Utd both want new striker

According to a recent report from the i Paper, Pochettino could scupper the plans of his former club Spurs by helping United win the race for Matanovic.

Bournemouth ace Eli Junior Kroupi is emerging as a dream striker target for De Zerbi and Spurs, too.

We revealed on November 11 that Spurs are competing with Arsenal for Kroupi’s signature. Our sources state that Spurs will try to offer Bournemouth numerous players to bring down the Frenchman’s huge £100m valuation.

No matter the offer Spurs present, they will have to wait until the end of the season before being able to land Kroupi. Bournemouth have decided they will not consider selling him until next summer at the earliest.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Spurs and Chelsea are closely watching a surprise France international.