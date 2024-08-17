Brighton close in on superb signing of Man Utd target, with Tottenham transfer to follow

Brighton have agreed personal terms with a Manchester United target and talks are advancing to complete the deal, while a separate Tottenham transfer could quickly take shape if Brighton get their man.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Brighton had struck an agreement on personal terms with Fenerbahce left-back, Ferdi Kadioglu.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Ferdi Kadioglu’s long term deal at Brighton is ready and agreed in details.

“The player has confirmed to Fenerbahce personal terms are in place with Brighton. He wants to play in [the] Premier League and the two clubs are in talks to agree on transfer fee.”

Various reports in Turkey have since reported Man Utd have entered the race for Kadioglu despite Brighton’s move being advanced.

The Red Devils are seeking to sign a new left-back once they’ve wrapped up a move for a long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

PSG’s Manuel Ugarte remains their No 1 target and the latest on that chase suggests a breakthrough is coming.

Whether Man Utd hold genuine hopes of hijacking Brighton’s deal with Kadioglu isn’t yet clear. The vast bulk of reporting on United’s interest has come from Turkey and not publications in England.

Kadioglu transfer to spark Tottenham sale

In any case, what is clear is Brighton hope to secure a club-to-club agreement with Fenerbahce in the coming days. The Turkish giant value Kadioglu in the €35m-€40m range.

Assuming Kadioglu does leave Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, a connected Tottenham move could quickly take shape.

Multiple reports in Turkey state Mourinho has installed Spurs left-back Sergio Reguilon as his preferred option to replace Kadioglu

Reguilon is in the final year of his Tottenham contract and is surplus to requirements in north London.

Barcelona have shown interest and have made enquiries into the conditions of a deal. Reguilon’s former club Sevilla are hovering too.

However, Mourinho is reportedly determined to bring Reguilon to Turkey and the promise of being a guaranteed starter in a team that regularly challenges for the Super Lig title could appeal.

