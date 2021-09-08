‘Right now’ – Tottenham wide man caught up in urgent transfer opportunity

Ryan Sessegnon is the subject of a late transfer tale on Wednesday after emerging as a reported target for Fenerbahce on the Turkish deadline day.

Sessegnon had to spend last season on loan away from Tottenham, teaming up with Hoffenheim for a season. He built experience in Germany and may have to move abroad again to continue his development. He has only featured in Spurs’ Europa Conference League qualifiers against Pacos De Ferreira so far this season.

There is still time for him to seal a loan exit, because the transfer window in Turkey is open for the rest of the day. There have been reports from Fotomac (via CNN Turk) that Sessegnon is an option for Fenerbahce.

Per the report, the club from the Asian side of Istanbul have been offered Sessegnon on loan. Their response was a positive and urgent one. Technical director Vitor Pereira is paraphrased as having told Fenerbahce’s management figures: “Let’s get it right now.”

Time is running out for them to do so, though, because the deadline for Turkish clubs to make new signings is the end of today. Therefore, negotiations are ongoing in earnest.

The two clubs reportedly believe the transfer would be mutually beneficial. Fenerbahce would be able to develop Sessegnon further so he could return to Tottenham more first-team ready.

But the coming hours will be decisive as to whether or not the move can go through.

If not, Sessegnon will have to knuckle down at Tottenham. He has been on the bench for two of their three Premier League matches so far this season.

In his previous season as a Spurs player, Sessegnon featured 12 times in all competitions. He saw more action the following year with Hoffenheim, though, playing on 29 occasions.

Able to play as a left-back or winger, his versatility could make him a useful option for Nuno Espirito Santo. But whether that will be this year or next will be determined within a matter of hours.

If he is to stay with Tottenham, Sessegnon will face competition from the likes of Sergio Reguilon or Ben Davies for a starting shirt.

After recently withdrawing from the England under-21 squad due to a knock, the former Fulham starlet will be hoping to shake off that issue and kickstart his career again in the months ahead.

Sessegnon tipped to have Tottenham chance

Two months ago, one pundit predicted that the 21-year-old could have a role to play following the changes made at Hotspur Way this summer.

When asked by Football Insider what the future holds for the talented wide man, Whelan said: “Sessegnon has got a fresh start under Nuno. He was thrilled when Jose Mourinho got sacked, he must have been.

“He was out of favour under the previous two managers but now he has an opportunity to show his worth.

“Big things were expected of him when he arrived at Tottenham. I expected everyone to be shouting about his name in the Premier League by now but for whatever reason it has not happened. He must’ve dropped the ball when he signed for Spurs.

“Sessegnon has a big opportunity now to turn Nuno’s head and stake a claim ahead of next season.

“He could play in a wing-back role next year if Nuno chooses to play a five and I think that would suit him.

“I’m sure he will be given a chance under Nuno, because everyone will be given a clean slate. He has to grab it though.”

