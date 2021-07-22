An impressive Serie A defender has moved a step closer to a Tottenham transfer after a myth surrounding the player was dispelled.

Tottenham are understood to be seeking additions at centre back this window. New boss Nuno Espirito Santo had his former side Wolves at their best when deploying a back three. That system could again be utilised at Spurs, though reinforcements will likely be required regardless given the uncertainty surrounding Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

talkSPORT recently revealed the pair could make way if reasonable offers arrive this summer.

As such, the club have been heavily linked with a number of potential replacements.

Perhaps the most exciting name in the frame is Argentine international, Cristian Romero.

The 23-year-old joined Atalanta on a two-year loan deal from Juventus last summer and has been a revelation since his move to Bergamo.

Atalanta have the option of signing the defender for a bargain £13.7m this summer, a year ahead of schedule.

That is something they are expected to pick up, with a view to cashing in immediately. Indeed, they are looking for more than three times that amount to sell.

Tottenham were reported to be in the frame, but Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport today claimed Romero would snub the club’s advances.

Now, per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Romero will do no such thing.

He tweeted that it is ‘not true’ that Romero is refusing Tottenham’s advances. Instead there is in fact an ‘agreement on personal terms’ already in place that would see him sign until 2026.

Tottenham and Atalanta are said to be in negotiations over the transfer fee with talks described as ‘on’ at present.

Romero would have familiar company at Tottenham

Should Romero ultimately sign for Tottenham, he will be in familiar company in North London. That’s because fellow Atalanta teammate Pierluigi Golini is on the cusp of walking he same path.

The goalkeeper was reported to be nearing a move that would see him join initially on a 12-month loan. However, Tottenham will retain the right to extend his temporary stay until 2023.

Additionally, it is declared there is a potential ‘obligation to buy’ clause inserted linked to his number of appearances.

Should that be triggered, a €15m (£12.9m) fee will be paid and Gollini will officially become a Tottenham player outright.

Romano confirmed the transfer will soon be officially announced after describing it as a ‘done deal’ on Thursday.

