Tottenham strike major deal, with La Liga forward to arrive in huge swap

Tottenham are ‘finalising’ a huge cash-plus-player swap deal that will see a veteran forward give way to an exciting Spanish winger, per a trusted source.

Spurs appeared in danger of being left behind this summer after their hunt for a new manager dragged on longer than expected. Nuno Espirito Santo was ultimately drafted in to take the reins and was immediately put in a difficult position.

Harry Kane’s future remains unclear amid persistent rumours of a blockbuster transfer to Man City. Chelsea are also thought to be in the frame, but Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy will not relent without a fight.

Aside from the Kane saga, Tottenham have quietly been making progress on several fronts.

A recent report detailed the progress that had been made over a double Serie A capture that could bolster their defensive ranks.

However, the latest news from trusted source Fabrizio Romano has caught everyone by surprise.

The Italian tweeted that Tottenham are on the verge of completing a cash-plus-player deal to bring Sevilla winger Bryan Gil to North London.

Gil, 20, had been linked with bitter rivals Arsenal in April, but media reports about his future had since gone quiet.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season on loan with Eibar last year. As a result, he was duly rewarded with three caps for the senior Spain team in 2021.

Operating primarily as a left winger, Gil is highly thought of in his native country. His representation in each of Spain’s national youth teams dating back to under-16 level proves that point.

Romano stated that an agreement will be reached ‘soon’ and the deal will include Erik Lamela going the other way.

The 29-year-old has rarely been more than a depth piece since 2016. As such and given his age, Tottenham will reportedly add ‘€25m+add ons’ to balance the deal.

Forward price slash could tempt Tottenham

Meanwhile, Napoli have lowered their asking price for Tottenham target Lorenzo Insigne – but three options remain for the winger.

Corriere Dello Sport point to three possible outcomes for Insigne’s future with just one year remaining on his contract. First, all parties could find a compromise so he can sign a new deal. Alternatively, he could stay at the club and leave on a free transfer next summer.

But the last option would be for him to leave Napoli permanently for the first time in his career. In doing so, he may end up in the Premier League.

Insigne is one of several Serie A players to be linked with a move to Tottenham following their appointment of Fabio Paratici as managing director. The ex-Juventus decision maker is looking at a market he knows well in order to bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Despite his stock still being high, his price tag appears to be decreasing. When it was recently claimed that Insigne had an offer from Spurs, there were rumours of a €48m fee. In contrast, Corriere Dello Sport speculate that a deal could be done for around €30m.

