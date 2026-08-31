Tottenham ‘working on’ deals to sign TWO Chelsea rejects – top sources

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham are ‘working on’ a deal to sign a Chelsea centre-back, while TEAMtalk also understands a move for another up-for-sale Blues star is under consideration.

It’s a frantic end to the window for Tottenham who still intend to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton before deeming their attacking revamp complete.

On the exits front, a trio of deals were agreed on Monday, with Fabrizio Romano giving his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to departures for Souza, Pape Sarr and Mikey Moore. The full details in those moves can be found here.

There’ll be further exits beyond just a left winger too, with transfer guru Romano bringing news of Tottenham exploring a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea.

The Blues have opened the doors to Tosin’s exit, while Spurs are in the market for cover at the heart of defence amid Kevin Danso’s anticipated exit, with Sunderland leading the way at present.

Tottenham considering two signings from Chelsea

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Romano wrote: ‘Understand Tottenham are working on deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea.

‘It’s a concrete possibility discussed today if Kevin Danso leaves Spurs.’

Tosin is right-footed and would provide back-up to Jan Paul van Hecke at right centre-back. Micky van de Ven, Marcos Senesi and Ben Davies are all left-footed.

The other Chelsea player Tottenham are considering signing is goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez.

Earlier today, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Tottenham internally debating whether to sign a new starting goalkeeper amid their dire start to the season.

Antonin Kinsky had been promoted to No 1 after Guglielmo Vicario joined Juventus on loan, with Martin Dubravka serving as back-up.

However, sources tell us Tottenham are now considering dipping into the market for a new starter. And on the back of Chelsea signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, Sanchez has the green light to find a new club.

Bailey explained: ‘Tottenham Hotspur are considering bringing in another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, and TEAMtalk understands Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez is one controversial target the club could consider moving for.

‘Spurs committed to Antonin Kinsky as their new No.1 before the season started and also added veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to their ranks.

‘However, TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are reviewing every position in the squad and are now assessing whether they need to further strengthen their goalkeeping options before Tuesday’s deadline.

‘One potential option could be from London rivals Chelsea in the shape of Robert Sanchez.

‘Chelsea have made the Spaniard available following their agreement to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, with intermediaries now working to find Sanchez a new club.’

Taking to X on Monday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Sanchez has approval to leave Stamford Bridge. Serie A side Como are also taking a look at the 28-year-old Spaniard.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window