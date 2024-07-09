Tottenham transfers: Spurs on back foot as Man City prepare for record-breaking hijack of star signing

Eberechi Eze could move to Manchester City and not Tottenham after the latest reveal

Tottenham could see their move for Eberechi Eze hijacked, as Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay a record-breaking fee to land him this summer.

In terms of spending power, there are few sides who can compete with champions City in the Premier League. In fact, most clubs in world football pale in comparison to their financial status.

It’s little wonder Pep Guardiola’s side have won the English top flight in each of the past four seasons.

And Spurs could soon be pushed to the side as a result of City’s financial might.

Indeed, the north London outfit are one of the clubs who are most interested in Crystal Palace star Eze, after he was directly involved in 15 league goals last term.

He has a release clause of £60million, which reports state Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will have no problem in paying.

And Spurs have already begun talks to get Eze on side before triggering his release clause with Palace.

But City interest could stop that move in its tracks despite the progress which has already been made.

Man City willing to trigger Eze clause

Indeed, The Sun reports that alongside Spurs, City are also willing to trigger the £60million clause.

And given the wages they could offer, if both sides do trigger it, there’s no guarantee that Tottenham come out on top.

The Athletic reiterates that City have strongly considered the signing of Eze previously.

However, at present, it’s stated they are not planning to move for the Palace and England man.

That means Spurs are safe for now, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Guardiola and Co change their minds before the season starts, particularly given Kevin De Bruyne’s future is up in the air.

Eze transfer would break record

If either Tottenham, City or any other side are to trigger Eze’s release clause, they’d be breaking a record.

Indeed, Palace have never sold a player for as much as Eze would bring in. Aaron Wan-Bissaka left for £46.5million in 2019, while Michael Olise’s recent exit to Bayern Munich will reach just under £51million when add-ons are tallied up.

That means that Eze would be the most expensive sale from Palace by almost £10million.

