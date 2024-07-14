Tottenham hijack Newcastle swoop for bargain 121-goal striker signing, with Postecoglou ‘obsessed’

Ange Postecoglou is ‘obsessed’ about signing a new centre-forward, and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to rival Newcastle United for Ligue 1 ace Jonathan David, as per reports.

Tottenham sold talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer and they have since relied on the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison up front. But Postecoglou feels Son would be more effective if he went back to his usual left wing position, while Richarlison has been underwhelming since his £60million switch from Everton in the summer of 2022.

Richarlison is understood to be a target for Saudi Pro League clubs. Regardless of whether the Brazilian stays at Tottenham or leaves, Postecoglou wants a new striker to join and help the club get back in the top four next season.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Tottenham are racing to sign Lille star David as they look to beat a host of other clubs to his services.

DON’T MISS – Jonathan David profile: Man Utd, Tottenham, Chelsea all in contention for absolute bargain

Manchester United have been linked with the Canadian on several occasions, while TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Newcastle have entered talks over his potential capture.

But Tottenham are firmly in the mix and they could begin rival talks with Lille in the coming days to ruin Newcastle’s hopes.

Postecoglou will be pushing Spurs chiefs to land David, as he is supposedly ‘obsessed’ about bringing a new No 9 to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers since selling Kane, but David looks like a fantastic solution. He has great pedigree, having scored 121 goals in 266 games throughout his career and 84 goals in 183 appearances for Lille specifically.

Tottenham transfers: Jonathan David race underway

David is 24 years old too, which means he has time to get even better and potentially make a name for himself as one of the very best strikers around. Despite these factors, Spurs can snare David on the cheap.

He has entered the final 12 months of his Lille contract, which has forced the French side to significantly reduce their asking price.

Lille have demanded as much as £50-60m for David in the past, but Spurs can now strike a deal for just £25m.

A transfer at that price would leave Postecoglou with enough funds to improve other areas of the pitch, too.

So far in the current transfer window, Spurs have extended Timo Werner’s loan deal, completed the signing of Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall – a deal which was originally agreed in February – and raided Leeds United for English starlet Archie Gray.

The latter cost Spurs a reported £25-30m, with Spurs outcast Joe Rodon also heading in the opposite direction.

READ MORE: Big Tottenham transfer collapses to leave Postecoglou peeved but new suitor quickly emerges