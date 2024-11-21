Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as shock suitors for struggling Chelsea forward Jadon Sancho, it has been claimed.

According to reports in the Spanish press, Tottenham are ‘serious’ about landing Sancho in summer 2025 if his Chelsea spell does not work out. Ange Postecoglou is thought to be an admirer of the winger and feels he can get the best out of him at Tottenham.

It is suggested that Chelsea are looking for ‘more consistent’ options in attack, with Sancho’s form stuttering – just like it did at Manchester United previously.

The report originates from Fichajes, and they claim Spurs want to ‘revitalise’ the Englishman’s career, viewing him as someone with ‘undeniable talent’.

Sancho has already moved between two ‘Big Six’ Premier League teams once, having joined Chelsea from United in August.

Chelsea rescued Sancho from his disappointing Old Trafford spell by signing him on a season-long loan which includes a £20-25million obligation to buy.

Although, there are certain conditions which have to be met before the deal will be made permanent.

Jadon Sancho to Tottenham would be surprise transfer

While Sancho is certainly a big name in European football, owing to his brilliant performances for Borussia Dortmund, Spurs fans will likely want their club to steer clear of the 24-year-old.

Sancho cost United a whopping £73m in July 2021 but never managed to shine on a consistent basis for the Red Devils.

He was banished from the United first team under Erik ten Hag amid a row over his commitment in training.

Sancho was hopeful of reigniting his career in Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea project, and he had some success early in the campaign.

Sancho has since fallen down the pecking order though, while a knock and an unspecified illness have also kept him out of action recently.

Spurs are known to be on the lookout for a left winger who could eventually replace club captain Son Heung-min, with Timo Werner cutting a frustrated figure in front of goal.

However, Spurs should be able to find a player in better form – and with more confidence – than Sancho.

Alternatively, Postecoglou could place his trust in youth by prioritising game time for electric 17-year-old Mikey Moore.

Tottenham transfers: Full-back boost; team-mate’s price tag set

Meanwhile, Spurs have been successful in stopping Real Madrid from capturing Pedro Porro.

Spurs want €70m (£58.2m / $73.4m) for the right-back, a fee Madrid do not intend to match.

While Madrid are chasing Trent Alexander-Arnold instead, Man Utd could be the next club to make an enquiry for Porro.

Radu Dragusin is the subject of transfer speculation, just like Porro.

His agent has shut down rumours of a January move, though a summer switch remains on the cards if Dragusin continues to warm the bench.

Spurs want €30m (£25m / $31.5m) for the centre-back amid interest from Juventus and Napoli.

