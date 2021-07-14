Top Nuno target insults Tottenham as €30m exchange transfer is torpedoed

Jules Kounde has turned down an approach from Tottenham, leaving new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo to look elsewhere this summer, claims a report.

The Sevilla defender, who has been linked with Manchester United, looks likely to be on the move in the next few months, but Spurs have been ruled out as a potential destination.

Tottenham were understood to have placed the France central defender pretty high up their target list. In fact Nuno is said to have made him his priority signing, but the player has turned down Spurs’ advances.

According to Marca, via Sport Witness, the player is chasing a move to a Champions League club.

The Spanish outlet report that the option of moving to Spurs “has been rejected” by the player himself.

Gianluca DiMarzio on Tuesday claimed Sevilla had agreed a deal for Kounde to join Nuno and Fabio Paratici’s Spurs revolution.

The offer was apparently €30m, plus Davinson Sanchez.

Now though the “operation is cancelled” because Kounde does not see a move to Tottenham as a step up.

With the 22-year-old currently playing in the Champions League, the move would mean “no option of sporting growth”.

July 14 Transfer Chatter - Spurs target Ings, Arsenal name trio shortlist, Chelsea want Griezmann on loan Spurs target Ings, Arsenal name trio shortlist, Chelsea want Griezmann on loan.

The France international has only been with the LaLiga outfit for two years after Sevilla paid Bordeaux reported €25m for his services. But it appears as though he might be on his way.

Los Nervionenses look set to make a healthy profit on the defender who has a release clause of €80m.

Skriniar back on radar

That news fit perfectly with the fact that Paratici has instructed Tottenham to revive their pursuit of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar has been a long-term target for Tottenam, who tried to sign him last summer and have continued to be linked since.

The Slovakia international has regularly affirmed his commitment to Inter despite the speculation. But the Italian champions’ financial situation may force him to change his plans.

Inter have already had to sell flying wing-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He may not be the last casualty as they look to balance the books. Therefore, there may be hope for Tottenham yet in their pursuit of Skriniar.

According to Calciomercato, new Tottenham managing director Paratici is eager for the club to target Skriniar again. The former Juventus director wanted to sign him during his time in Italy and has carried that interest with him.

Given that Spurs were already keen on Skriniar before Paratici’s arrival, it will only increase their chances of making a move.

READ MORE: Former Tottenham man fearful of major transfer blunder if ‘top centre-back’ is sold