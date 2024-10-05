Tottenham, Man City converge on Italy midfielder who’s wowed Fabio Paratici

Samuele Ricci is on the radars of both Tottenham and Man City

Tottenham and Manchester City are both interested in new Italy star Samuele Ricci, according to reports.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham look set to begin ‘working’ on Ricci’s signing, having been recommended him by Fabio Paratici. The Italian recruitment expert was forced to step down as Tottenham’s managing director in April 2023 after failing to overturn a FIFA ban, but he still influences transfer decisions at the club.

Paratici has been very impressed by Ricci’s performances for both Torino and the Italy national team of late.

On the defensive midfielder, Football Insider pundit and ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robison added: “I think it’ll be a tough one to do in the winter.

“If you look at the way the team’s played in recent weeks in more of a 4-3-3 formation, I’m not sure whether the midfield will be a pressing position.

“But he’s a young player, he’s only 23 years old and he’s already got four caps for Italy.

“Tottenham are certainly interested in signing him. I think it’ll be tough to do in the winter but that is potentially one they’ll explore in the summer.

“We know that Spurs like to do their business in Italy. They’ve had a lot of success from players who have come to the club from the Serie A, and maybe that’s why Ricci is the latest name to be mentioned.

“It’s still got the fingerprints of Fabio Paratici working with Tottenham’s recruitment team.”

Tottenham view Ricci as someone who can compete with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma for the defensive midfield role in Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven. However, they are not alone in hunting his services.

On September 29, it emerged that Manchester City have ‘set their sights’ on Ricci too and have opened preliminary talks with Torino over a potential deal.

Man City have been forced to enter the market for a new No 6 following news of Rodri’s season-ending injury, and Ricci is one option they are considering.

As the four-time Italy international does not play for one of Serie A’s truly elite clubs, he should be relatively cheap to sign. A price tag of around £18.4m (€22m / US$24.2m) has been suggested.

Tottenham fans might prefer attacking signing

While Ricci would be a solid addition to Postecoglou’s side, there is a good chance Spurs will push to bring in a more attacking player instead.

The North London outfit are big fans of Crystal Palace playmaker Ebere Eze, who is aiming to follow in Michael Olise’s footsteps by joining a top club in the near future.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs are planning to bid for attacking midfielder Eze next summer.

While Eze’s £68m (€81.2m / US$89.2m) release clause was not met during the recent summer window, it will reactivate at the end of the campaign.

Spurs round-up: Real Madrid worry, Bournemouth link

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Spurs star Pedro Porro as an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid are on the hunt for a new right-back and Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold is their dream signing. But if the Englishman opts to remain at Anfield by penning a new contract, then Madrid will open talks for Porro over an ambitious swoop.

In terms of potential new additions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it has been claimed that another Bournemouth raid is on the cards.

Spurs broke their transfer record in the summer by paying £65m to make Dominic Solanke their new striker. It was recently claimed that Antoine Semenyo is the latest Bournemouth ace on Spurs’ radar.

The winger has started the campaign in great form, having registered three goals and one assist in six Premier League games so far.