The agent of Georgiy Sudakov has held concrete talks with Tottenham Hotspur as Ange Postecoglou’s side try to beat Arsenal in the chase for the Ukrainian star, according to reports.

Sudakov is the latest top talent to emerge from the Shakhtar Donetsk academy. He is a 21-year-old central attacking midfielder who has registered eight goals and three assists in 31 matches this season, which includes a Champions League group-stage goal against Barcelona back in October.

Sudakov is making a name for himself as one of the best young players in Ukraine, and major European clubs are circling.

In the January transfer window, Napoli came forward with a £34million bid for Sudakov. However, it was swiftly rejected by Shakhtar as they felt they could get far more money for him this summer.

On Thursday, it was claimed that Arsenal are spying a double deal for Sudakov and Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. However, the Gunners could be beaten to the former by their North London rivals.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the race for Sudakov is heating up and his agent travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this week to hold discussions with Spurs chiefs.

The playmaker’s representative even posed for a picture at Spurs’ ground, in a big hint to Arsenal that Daniel Levy is aiming to forge an agreement first.

Juventus are also in the mix for Sudakov, although they will struggle to offer him the weekly wage that Tottenham or Arsenal can.

£127m-rated Tottenham target can move for lower sum

Shakhtar have managed to tie their prized asset down to a new contract which runs until December 2028 and includes an astonishing €150m (£127m) release clause.

Clearly, this is way out of Spurs’ reach, although all is not lost. That deal will simply protect Sudakov’s transfer value, and Shakhtar are actually willing to sell him for €60m (£51m).

At this moment in time, Spurs appear to be ahead of Arsenal in the pursuit of the 14-cap Ukraine international. But Postecoglou and Levy must iron out one major issue before the transfer can be finalised.

While Spurs are already in talks with Sudakov’s agent, they will find it tough to negotiate with Shakhtar. That is because Spurs angered Shakhtar officials when they capitalised on a FIFA ruling which allowed them to land Manor Solomon on a free transfer, despite him previously being valued by Shakhtar at £20m.

There are clearly similarities between Sudakov’s situation and the one Mykhailo Nudryk faced in the build up to the 2023 January window.

Shakhtar know they have another gem on their hands and are trying to drum up interest so they can pick up another huge fee.

But Spurs fans will hope that Postecoglou’s latest target can be more effective in the Premier League than compatriot Mudryk, who has struggled at Chelsea thus far.

