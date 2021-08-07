Nuno gives green light for Mourinho lieutenant to leave Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (right) speaks to Serge Aurier Moussa Sissoko Davinson Sanchez at Bramall Lane July 2020

Moussa Sissoko has been told he can leave Tottenham and is “in talks” over a move to a foreign club, according to reports.

Spurs look set to end the midfielder’s eight-year stay in England, five of those with Tottenham.

Now though, with Spurs evolution under Nuno Espirito Santo and Fabio Paratici in full swing, Sissoko will be moved on.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club are working on a “solution” for the 31-year-old.

The France international is under contract until June 2023, but Football Insider claim he is in discussions to join an “overseas club”.

Espirito Santo is understood to have given the green light to move on the former Newcastle star. And talks are underway with a mystery club which will see the player depart this month.

Sissoko was a key squad player under Jose Mourinho last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

His impact has though started to wane after he had established himself in previous seasons as a firm fans’ favourite with some dominant displays.

He has suffered from being too versatile. Indeed, it’s only the past couple of seasons where he has played in his preferred central midfield role.

Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela have already left this summer, while Harry Kane pushing hard to join Man City.

City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed they are interest in a move for the England captain. The Spaniard though made it clear that Daniel Levy is in no mood to discuss a transfer for Kane.

New arrivals

Spurs have also been busy on the incoming front with defender Cristian Romero officially arriving on Friday night.

The 23-year-old, who helped his country win the Copa America this summer, becomes the club’s second most expensive player after joining in a deal worth up to £46.7m.

Romero arrived in the country on Thursday to complete his medical and will not have to isolate due to coronavirus restrictions because he is vaccinated, providing he returns a negative test on Saturday.

His signing represents a big coup for Tottenham, who have long been after a marquee arrival to bolster their defence.

Romero follows Atalanta team-mate Pierluigi Gollini to north London, with the goalkeeper joining on a season-long loan with the option to buy last month.

Spurs have also added highly-rated Sevilla winger Bryan Gil to their ranks in a cash-plus-player deal that saw Lamela go the other way.