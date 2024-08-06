Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham in pole position for lethal 24y/o star as Postecoglou eyes entire new frontline; Villa ‘press hard’ for Chelsea deal

Tottenham are hoping to sign at least one striker

Tottenham Hotspur are the best-placed club to sign a deadly marksman as Ange Postecoglou hunts two new strikers, Aston Villa are gunning to land a Chelsea attacker, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Brighton pursuing a Borussia Dortmund icon.

TOTTENHAM GET STRIKER BOOST

Tottenham are in a strong position to win the race for Lille centre-forward Jonathan David amid a double update on his future.

David has been a great performer for Lille since joining the club in August 2020, having netted an impressive 84 goals in 183 appearances across all competitions.

Last season, David managed 26 goals and nine assists in 47 games as Lille finished fourth in Ligue 1 and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they lost to Aston Villa.

Lille might have to operate without their star forward next season, however. He has entered the final year of his contract with the French side, which has forced club chiefs to lower his price tag to just £25million.

That cut-price fee is very attractive for top clubs around Europe as David is a proven goalscorer who also has his best years ahead of him, as he is still only 24.

Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Roma are the main clubs who have been linked with David in recent weeks.

Atleti have dropped out of the race though as they have instead agreed a huge €95million (£81.5m) deal with Manchester City for Julian Alvarez, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Roma recently initiated talks with both David and Lille, but they will find it very tough to complete a deal.

Tottenham transfers: Big Jonathan David update

That is because the player has snubbed Roma’s advances as he is holding out for a bigger move this summer.

As such, Spurs are now leading the chase for David and should be able to finalise his capture if they send Lille a bid worth £25m or more.

As the Canadian is available for such a good price, there is the opportunity for Ange Postecoglou to completely revamp his centre-forward options by landing another striker, too.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs are interested in both Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth and Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Out of those two players, Spurs would prefer to bring in Solanke after he enjoyed a brilliant campaign and hit 21 goals in 42 outings.

Spurs have held initial talks with Solanke’s camp and have learned that the 26-year-old is keen on such a move.

The North London side believe they can capture Solanke for £60m, whereas Bournemouth are holding out for £65m.

Spurs paying a combined £85-90m for both David and Solanke would see Daniel Levy seriously push the boat out in the transfer market. But this double deal would give Postecoglou a brilliant chance of helping Spurs get involved in the Premier League title race.

BRIGHTON EYE SHOCK SIGNING

Brighton are plotting a stunning move for Borussia Dortmund hero and Germany centre-back Mats Hummels. (Florian Plettenberg)

Joshua Kimmich is poised to stay at Bayern Munich this summer and may even pen a contract extension, despite being linked with clubs such as Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United. (Bild)

Vinicius Junior will remain as Real Madrid’s main penalty taker even though French superstar Kylian Mbappe has joined the club. (Marca)

Aston Villa have submitted a €20m (£17.2m) offer for Roma’s Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante. (various)

Liverpool and Arsenal look set to miss out on Spain ace Dani Olmo as Barcelona are on the verge of striking an agreement for him with RB Leipzig. (Florian Plettenberg)

ASTON VILLA WANT CHELSEA FLOP

Aston Villa have started to ‘press hard’ as they attempt to land Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea in a surprise deal. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Monchengladbach director Roland Virkus has hinted that he could look to re-sign defender Max Wober from Leeds United. (Rheinische Post)

Barca manager Hansi Flick has snubbed the opportunity to bring in N’Golo Kante as he would rather place his trust in the club’s younger midfielders. (various)

Dortmund are eager to sign Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier as a replacement for new West Ham player Niclas Fullkrug. (various)

Brentford and Ipswich Town have both made contact for the possible capture of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste. (Corriere dello Sport)

ARSENAL, CHELSEA TARGET MAKES CRUCIAL DECISION

Spain winger Nico Williams will stay at Athletic Club this summer even though he has been pursued by Arsenal, Chelsea and Barca. (Marca)

Spurs want an eye-watering £150m before they even consider selling Real Madrid-linked defender Cristian Romero. (various)

Juventus have ‘abandoned’ their pursuit of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, while Paris Saint-Germain have held fresh talks over a possible deal. (Calciomercato, Sky Sports)

RB Leipzig have joined the race for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki after his switch to Dortmund collapsed. (Sky Germany)