Slight surprise as Nuno favourite among three Tottenham could cull

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to listen to offers for three of their first-team players, including one who might have been hoping for more chances under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The rebuild is well underway at Tottenham after a slow start to the summer. Now, with Nuno in place as their new coach and Fabio Paratici having become managing director, they can plan better for the upcoming season. After finishing seventh last term, they need to be smart in the transfer market.

Their focus is already on making new signings, but they also have to make decisions about players already at their disposal. For example, they will be desperate to fend off interest in their star striker Harry Kane – but some of his teammates could be at risk of being sold.

Now, a report from talkSPORT has shed light on three players who could make way if reasonable offers come in.

According to the radio station, Tottenham are open to offers for Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Matt Doherty.

Sanchez was once their club-record signing, but the defence as a whole came under scrutiny last season. As they seek to replenish the department, he is now at risk of leaving.

The Colombia international has already been linked with a return to former club Ajax, although there could be other options for him as well.

Dier also played in defence frequently last season and, earlier in the transfer window, Tottenham were not keen to let him leave. He was reportedly a target for former boss Jose Mourinho at Roma, but Spurs stood in his way.

Perhaps if another suitor comes in, though, the England international could depart for a different challenge.

Doherty also at risk

Of the three, perhaps the most surprising exit link is that of Doherty, who only joined the club one year ago.

The wing-back did not replicate the levels of form that prompted Spurs to sign him. But some felt the appointment of Nuno was a factor that could help him get back to his best.

Nuno helped Doherty develop at Wolves, so his appointment could have been good news for the Irishman. But according to talkSPORT, it may not be enough to save his Spurs career.

With Takehiro Tomiyasu heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, there could be fresh competition in the full-back areas soon. Therefore, Doherty may have to make way.

It is not yet clear which clubs might come in for the exit-linked players, but Tottenham will be attentive to approaches. Getting them off the books may help them fund new signings of their own.

