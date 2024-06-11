Tottenham are reportedly lining up a £30million offer for a Ligue 1 defensive star who has been heavily linked with Manchester United for more than two years.

The north London club are expecting this summer to be a busy one, with Ange Postecoglou keen to offload some first-team fringe players who are not suited to his style of football.

Indeed, the Australian admitted, towards the end of a season where Tottenham lost five of their last seven games, that he was not happy with the overall make-up of his squad.

Postecoglou admitted: “We’ve got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don’t think we’re anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure.

“I certainly don’t think we’re one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we’ve had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we’ll be in a great position.

“But you’ve got to remember, a lot of our group are in their first year of the Premier League. A good chunk of them have been ever-presents, we need them to keep improving at the rate they are. We’ve still got a lot of work to do with the squad. I think we’re a long way away from having one or two players away from getting where we want to be.”

Among the players who appear certain to leave are full-backs Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon after Ryan Sessegnon was already released, with Postecoglou known to be in the market for better competition for first-choice duo Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Indeed, Emerson is being heavily linked with a switch to AC Milan, but only if Tottenham are willing to lower their £17million asking price for the Brazilian.

Monaco man being eyed by Ange

And one player who could replace the former Real Madrid man is Monaco star Vanderson.

A fresh report suggests that Postecoglou is lining up the 22-year-old as a perfect Royal replacement, but also as someone who could challenge Porro’s spot once he has fully adapted to the Premier League.

Vanderson notched three goals and an assist in 23 appearances in all competitions for Monaco this past season and can also feature in midfield.

The only real issues are whether Tottenham are willing to splash out Monaco’s proposed £30million asking price for a player who will effectively be on the bench more often than not.

United could also throw a spanner in the works to any potential transfer, having been linked with Brazilian going back as far as two years.