Tottenham Hotspur have a much better chance of signing Ivan Toney as Manchester United are close to ending their pursuit of the Brentford star, as per reports.

Toney is now back in action, having returned from an eight-month betting ban in January. The centre-forward is yet to match the heights he reached last season, where he netted 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, though he has still managed four goals in 13 games.

Despite Toney’s recent struggles in front of goal, he remains a lethal striker and he should get back to his best by the time next season comes around.

Although, it is unclear whether he will continue playing for Brentford. Bees manager Thomas Frank has admitted that it is likely the Englishman will be sold this summer, should an appropriate bid arrive.

Toney was previously a concrete target for Arsenal, though they have since turned their attention to Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna.

Arsenal’s decision has opened the door for the likes of Tottenham and Man Utd.

DON’T MISS: Five Tottenham issues Ange Postecoglou must FIX to make them genuine contenders next season

GiveMeSport have now provided an update on Toney’s situation. They state that Man Utd are becoming less likely to bid for the 28-year-old.

After making ‘further explorations’ into his potential signing, Man Utd now have ‘reservations’ and are set to pursue other strikers to help Rasmus Hojlund.

Tottenham in pole position for Ivan Toney deal

The report does not reveal exactly which striker Man Utd will move for, though they are known to be interested in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

For Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham, Man Utd ending their interest in Toney would be excellent news. It would place them at the front of the queue to snap the proven Premier League hitman up.

Brentford initially set Toney’s asking price at a huge £100million, which would have been way too much for Spurs. But it has since emerged that Toney could be available for as little as £30-40m, a fee well within Spurs’ reach.

The former Newcastle United player does want a considerable pay rise when leaving Brentford this summer, though Spurs should be able to strike an agreement on that front.

Frank will certainly be gutted to see Toney depart the Brentford Community Stadium, as he has repeatedly labelled his talisman as ‘world class’.

Should Spurs manage to sign Toney, then he would provide Richarlison with serious competition for the No 9 role.

Such a move would also allow Postecoglou to use Son Heung-min at left wing, a position he usually occupied before Harry Kane’s departure last summer.

READ MORE – Benjamin Sesko: The Man Utd, Newcastle target who is the perfect blend of Haaland and Ibrahimovic