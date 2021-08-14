Tottenham will take the lead in the race for Igor Gomes by submitting a higher transfer offer than West Ham for the Sao Paulo midfielder, a report claims.

Both London clubs and Liverpool have held interest in the Brazilian 22-year-old for some time. While Liverpool’s links with a move emerged first, though, they have tailed off. As such, London duo West Ham and Spurs look the most interested parties at the moment. Earlier reports in fact talked of a West Ham bid.

That report came from outlet Homme du Match in France.

The same source now says that Tottenham have also ‘positioned’ themselves in the race for Gomes.

Indeed, they plan to submit more than West Ham – around €10million (£8.5million) – to land the attacking midfielder.

The report points out that Gomes has earned comparisons to Brazil legend Kaka for his physique and style.

Gomes has been with Sao Paulo since his youth days, but earned a promotion to the first team in January 2019.

Since then, he has made 116 outings for the Brazilian club, chipping in with eight goals and nine assists.

Gomes has also made forays onto the international stage. He has earned four Under-23 caps following 11 outings at Under-20 level.

Tottenham are reportedly looking to round off their summer transfer window with Gomes’ capture.

They have enjoyed a strong window, signing goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and defender Cristian Romero, both from Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Bryan Gil has arrived in attack from Sevilla, in a deal which saw Erik Lamela go the other way.

West Ham, meanwhile, still have interest in Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard. However, that transfer chase remains unclear, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealing he is counting on the Englishman.

Tottenham eyeing West Ham target

However, Gomes is not the only player Tottenham could try to sign alongside West Ham this summer.

Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic is a target for both clubs.

The Hammers have had the strongest interest to date, but fresh reports claim that they are struggling with a deal.

As such, Spurs have moved in to explore his signing.