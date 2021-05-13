Tottenham are reportedly ready to try and convince on-loan Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen to join them over north London rivals Arsenal this summer.

Andersen’s displays for the relegated Cottagers have caught the eye this season, although the 24-year-old is set to return to parent club Lyon at the end of the campaign. The defender has made 29 appearances for the Craven Cottage outfit this term, scoring once.

Spurs’ interest was first reported by BT in Denmark, after it emerged the player would not extend his stay at Fulham.

The Denmark international is open to a permanent switch to the Premier League, as reported by Jeunes Footeux (via Sport Witness). However, it would appear that Tottenham will have to overcome interest from the Gunners to get their man.

The report adds that Daniel Levy remains in pole position to land the defender, although Arsenal have also enquired.

Lyon paid €25m to bring the Dane to the club in 2019 and want their money back on any potential transfer. In fact, they are looking for nearer to €30m for the former Sampdoria star.

Finally, the report claims that for Spurs to win the race they will need to ‘convince’ Andersen to join.

That move may prove difficult while a new manager is not in place, but Tottenham want to rectify that as soon as the season ends.

Ironically, Fulham boss Scott Parker has emerged as a top contender for the job. If that deal is struck then a deal for Andersen would be seemingly easier to push through, given the duo’s connection at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham set price for Mourinho target

Meanwhile, Tottenham have set an asking price of €25m for in-demand defender Eric Dier, according to reports.

Dier has been at the heart of the Tottenham defence this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. The Spurs backline has come under scrutiny and was one of the areas Jose Mourinho wanted to revamp before his departure. But the manager seemingly remains fond of him, as he has been linked with taking Dier to his new club, Roma.

Just like when he was at Spurs, Mourinho will need to strengthen his defence when he disembarks in Rome. The side he is inheriting has the worst defensive record of all the top-half sides in Serie A at present.

Tottenham could be braced for a bid for Dier, whom Mourinho has outlined as someone he could take to Italy.

His hopes of doing so recently took a hit when it was claimed that Tottenham would reject Roma’s advances. However, their stance might not be set in stone.

According to ForzaRoma.info, Mourinho will not take no for an answer and is still trying to sign Dier. He appreciates his characteristics and wants to continue their association.

Dier price not out of reach

The report adds that Dier is valued at around €25m by Tottenham. That fee is not out of reach for Roma but they may have difficulties negotiating with Mourinho’s former employers.

But the Italian club are ready to make their move regardless. His salary of €4.5m per season would also place him among their highest earners. But again, it is not impossible for them to fund.

Dier was reportedly unsure about some of Mourinho’s comments about him earlier this season. But that may have been a misunderstanding, as it seems the Portuguese coach still rates the player.

Whether Tottenham soften their stance remains to be seen. However, it appears Mourinho is intent on trying to reunite with the 27-year-old.

