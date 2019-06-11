Tottenham turn down chance to sign prolific £18m Serie A striker

Tottenham have reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign veteran Roma striker Edin Dzeko this summer.

The 33-year-old has played in Rome for the past three years, having left Manchester City back in 2016 – where he played a major part in their Premier League title win in 2011/12, notching 14 goals.

The Bosnian attacker has been prolific during his time in Serie A, scoring a highly impressive 87 goals in 179 games.

However, with the player having just a year remaining on his contract, it looks as if Roma are looking to cash in on the frontman rather than lose him for nothing next summer.

Inter Milan are also believed to be after Dzeko, although Antonio Conte’s main target continues to be Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku.

Read more: Tottenham are getting ready to launch an official first bid for Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon, according to the latest reports.

But according to Football Insider, Tottenham were offered Dzeko by his representatives but have decided against the move because of the player’s age – with chairman Daniel Levy believing it does not represent a good-value signing.

At this stage, Inter have yet to agree a fee for Dezko, although the report goes on to add that Roma want at around £18m for the attacker.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!