Tottenham turn to £44.5m La Liga hitman to ease Kane workload

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly considering bringing in a prolific striker from La Liga to help ease Harry Kane’s workload.

A report in the Daily Star claims that Pochettino is keeping close tabs on Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez, who has scored six goals in 10 La Liga games this season.

It is not the first time that the Uruguay attacker has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with West Ham said to have failed with a £26.75m to land the player last summer.

Pochettino is desperate to try and give Kane some kind of a rest to avoid a post World Cup injury, something that has already affected the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Kieran Trippier this season.

Tottenham’s current back up options, Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen, have failed to deliver in Kane’s absence – although the former has looked sharper in his limited game time this season.

And according to El Pais, Maxi Gomez is very much on Pochettino’s radar after his performances for Celta this season.

However, the La Liga giants are said to be demanding that the £44.5m release clause of the player is met – meaning that Spurs would have to break their transfer record for a player who will essentially be a back up option.

Gomez is in his second full season of European football, having notched 17 goals in 35 league appearances last season.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline