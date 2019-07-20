Tottenham U-turn sees key star offered new £200k-a-week deal

Tottenham have reportedly performed a U-turn and renewed their efforts to persuade Christian Eriksen to sign a new contract worth more than double his current £4million salary.

Spurs have so far failed to convince the Denmark playmaker, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal, to pen a new contract.

He earns in the region of £80,000 a week — but the north London club have already offered to double his money with a deal worth around £160,000-a-week.

However, Tottenham’s latest attempts could push Eriksen’s wage closer to a whopping £200,000-a-week.

However, Eriksen’s advisers are said to have informed Tottenham officials that the 27-year-old’s next contract will not be motivated by money, as reported in the Daily Mail.

Both Real Madrid and PSG have expressed interest in the former Ajax man, who joined Spurs back in 2013 and has gone on to score 66 goals in 277 appearances for the club.

