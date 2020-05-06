Tottenham urged to swerve Hojbjerg signing for one big reason

Tottenham have been urged to look into signing other midfield options instead of Southampton captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Saints in 2016 for £12.8million from Bayern Munich, where he was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2013.

He has gone on to make 129 appearances for the Premier League side in four seasons at St Mary’s but is yet to secure his future at the club long term.

Hojbjerg will be out of contract in 2021 and is said to be on the radar of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who wants to beef up his midfield for next season.

Club-record signing Tanguay Ndombele has so far failed to deliver in north London and there are strong rumours that Spurs are ready to part company with the player, with Barcelona ready to make a move.

But former Tottenham striker Darren Bent claims Hojbjerg is not good enough to solve Mourinho’s midfield options.

He told Football Insider: “Listen, Hojbjerg’s a very good player and he’s had a fantastic season at Southampton, but you look at someone like him and go, ‘Is he going to make them better?’

“This is a team that’s got to be competing for Champions Leagues and trophies. If they get Hojbjerg and maybe lose Ndombele, does he make them that much better? Will he be a player other players look at and go, ‘I want to go and play with him?’ I’m not quite sure.

“When you look at Spurs, and I’m not disrespecting Hojbjerg one bit, he’s had a very, very good season, look at where Spurs have come from in the last eight years or whatever, you talk about Mousa Dembele, Scott Parker, Luka Modric, Wanyama – they’ve had so many very good midfielder players.

“All of sudden you think, ‘Hold on a second here, yes Hojbjerg’s a very good player but will he make them better where people go Spurs are really serious?’ I’m not so sure.”

Speaking about a possible move to Spurs, Hojbjerg said recently he had heard good things from Denmark teammate Christian Eriksen.

“It’s a big club and I also think Christian Eriksen has positive memories from there,” he said.

“The most important thing is that I concentrate on Southampton and concentrate when the season starts again, I can continue where I left off.

“Whatever happens in the future, you have to take it as it comes.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly made an enquiry over a potential summer move for Amiens SC striker Serhou Guirassy.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was in the hunt for a new striker throughout the winter transfer window, after leading marksman Harry Kane was ruled out for months with a hamstring problem.

However, moves for the likes of Edinson Cavani, Willian Jose, Islam Slimani and Verdat Muriqi failed to materialise and Mourinho ended up bringing in wide attacker Steven Bergwijn from PSV instead.

The lack of having another true No.9 on their books hit Spurs even harder when Son Heung-Min went down injured as well, and it would appear that Mourinho will not let that mistake happen again.

As a result, the north London outfit have been in the hunt for a new forward to ease the burden on Kane when he eventually returns to action and according to Le10 Sport, Spurs ‘took information’ about Guirassy ‘recently’. Read more…