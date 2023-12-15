Tottenham urged to beat Arsenal to superb Prem striker in £80m swoop that’ll leave Arteta reeling

Former Tottenham player Teddy Sheringham has urged Tottenham to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of Arsenal in January.

The 27-year-old talisman has been suspended since May for breaching the FA’s betting rules but remains one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League.

That is no surprise, either, considering he scored a stunning 20 Premier League goals last season, with only Harry Kane (30) and Erling Haaland (36) netting more.

Toney will return from his ban in mid-January and has been training with Brentford since September and he is keen to join a top English club in 2024.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal is thought to be the England international’s destination of choice, but it isn’t clear whether the Gunners are willing to match his £80m price tag.

Now, Sheringham has urged Ange Postecoglou to bring Toney to Tottenham in the New Year.

Sheringham: Toney could be a ‘big player for Tottenham’

In a recent interview, Sheringham said he would ‘love’ to see Spurs sign Toney next month.

“Everyone is talking about Arsenal getting Ivan Toney in January,” Sheringham said. “He seems to be the only player in the centre-forward position that might be available in the next window.

“‘I would love to see Tottenham nick him off of Brentford and get there before Arsenal do.

“Toney has got something about him. He carries himself well and can take on the mantle of being the main man at a club.

“Everyone is suggesting that he could be the icing on the cake for Arsenal, but I think he could be a big, big player for Tottenham at this moment in time.”

Tottenham sold their all-time record goal scorer Kane to Bayern Munich for £100m in the summer but never signed a blockbuster striker to replace him.

Richarlison has chipped in with a few goals in Spurs’ last couple of matches but it’s thought that Postecoglou is keen to bring in more competition for him.

There have been plenty of centre-forwards linked with the North Londoners in the last few weeks, including Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez and RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham take Sheringham’s advice and make a concrete offer for Toney next month.

