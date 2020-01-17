Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes the club should do all they can to sign Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona this month.

The Daily Telegraph claimed earlier this week that Spurs had been offered the chance to sign the France international in the January transfer window.

Signing a new centre-back is believed to be one of Mourinho’s main priorities this month, particularly given the number of defensive errors since he took charge, and Bent believes that a move for Umtiti would be something of a no-brainer.

Bent told Football Insider: “If they can get Umtiti, wow.

“He’s big, strong, powerful and good on the ball, and he’s someone Mourinho can trust.

“He’s played in big games, won big competitions, obviously the World Cup which is a big one.

“If he’s been offered, that means he may not cost too much, so I’d snap their hand off.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho has reportedly spoken to Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo over a potential switch to injury-hit Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has made 13 starts in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, but only six of those have come in the Premier League.

Guardiola appears to prefer Kyle Walker over Cancelo at right-back, although the former Juventus man has started in both of the last two Premier League outings.

And El Desmarque (via Sport Witness) claims that Spurs chief Mourinho has sounded Cancelo out in an effort to move ahead of other clubs in the race for the Portugal international.

Cancelo ‘wants more playing time’ at City and Mourinho would be happy to give his compatriot that at Spurs, with the Portuguese tactician still not fully convinced by Serge Aurier’s defensive capabilities. Read more…