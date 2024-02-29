Tottenham to use Udinese links to snap up another talented full-back but facing two Premier League rivals

Tottenham are reportedly looking to raid Italian side Udinese again after being tipped to make a move for right wing-back Festy Ebosele.

The 21-year-old moved to Italy from Derby County in 2022, making just 42 total appearances for the Rams before making the daunting switch to Serie A.

In his first season at Udinese he made 18 appearances in total but has already eclipsed that this term, notching one assist in 20 games so far.

And while that stat in itself is not overly impressive, Ebosele‘s performances have been outstanding for a Udinese side who currently sit 15th in the Serie table.

The defender, who is of Nigerian descent, has also won two caps for the Republic of Ireland after making his debut back in September 2023.

Tottenham will not have it all their own way in the pursuit of the player, with the Udinese Blog suggesting that West Ham and Everton are also fans of the player.

The north London club struck gold having brought in Destony Udogie from Udinese las stummer.

The Italy interational was initially signed in the summer of 2022 but returned to Italy for a season on loan before evntually joining up with Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Udogie has scored two goals and laid on three assists in 23 appearances this season, despite being hampered by injuries and suspensions.

He is expected to return to action for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League after being out since February 10 with a knee injury.

Ebosele to rival Porro for Tottenham role

But in terms of where Ebosele fits in for Tottenham, he would provide immediate competition for the outstanding Pedro Poro on the right side of Postecoglou’s defence.

That would then allow the club to cash in on Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, who has never really shown any consistency in north London.

However, it appears that Tottenham will have a fight on their hands to get the player, if West Ham and Everton decide to follow up their interest.

