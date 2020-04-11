Tottenham using Alderweireld to try and lure PSG defender to London

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a move for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been at PSG since 2016, but the four-year deal he signed when joining the club expires this summer and he is not expected to pen a fresh contract.

Meunier has made 27 appearances this season, including five in the ​Champions League, and is being viewed as a replacement for the wildly inconsistent Serge Aurier in north London.

Indeed, 90min have been told by a source that Jose Mourinho wants Meunier as his new first-choice right-back, despite the player previously laughing off the chances of a switch.

The report adds that while Mourinho remains unconvinced by Aurier, he also has doubts surrounding young understudy Kyle Walker-Peters, who was loaned out to Southampton to the second half of the season.

Spurs are said to be willing to offer Meunier a big contract and are hoping that the Belgian’s close friendship with current Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld will help convince him to make the move.

They will, however, face competition for Meunier’s signature, with both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund keen on the player.

The Red Devils are said to want to bring in Meunier as competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has had to play virtually the full season without a break since arriving from Crystal Palace last summer.

Bundesliga giants Dortmund had been thought to be leading the chase for the player, but 90min claims that is no longer the case.

The potential arrival of Meunier at Spurs would give Mourino more of a dependable option at right-back, with the defender making over 120 appearances for PSG and winning the Ligue 1 title twice since his arrival at the club.

He is also an established international with Belgium, and played a starring role as his country finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly joined several Premier League rivals, plus Real Madrid in the race to sign Rennes midfielder Edouardo Camavinga.

Despite his tender age, the 17-year-old has already shown his quality in Ligue 1 this season and is believed to have all the tools to develop into one of European football’s top midfield stars. Read more…