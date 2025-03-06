Tottenham have reportedly shown an interest in Viktoria Plzen star Pavel Sulc but face competition from Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side already have a very capable attacking midfielder in James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski can play in that position as well at Tottenham.

But reports suggest Sulc is also on their radar after impressing at the Czech First League team over the past 18 months.

The 24-year-old scored an impressive 22 goals and bagged eight assists in 49 games for Plzen last season and this term he has 23 goal contributions in 39 matches.

Now, Efotball.cz claims Spurs, Villa, and Premier League hopefuls Leeds are keeping tabs on him but none are yet to submit an offer for his services.

The report adds that Bundesliga teams are also circling and while no bid has come the Czech Republic international’s way, Sulc is waiting for his ‘big transfer’.

Moreover, Manchester City have reportedly sent scouts to watch the 5ft 10 in player – whose contract runs until the summer of 2026 – this season. Leeds‘ interest in him is likely to be contingent on if they secure promotion from the Championship this season.

Sulc inspired by Man Utd legend

Before Plzen took on Manchester United in the Europa League in December, Sulc admitted he took inspiration from ex-Red Devils forward Rooney when he was growing up.

He said: “I used to watch them [Man Utd] a lot when I was younger. I used to really admire Wayne Rooney.

“I admire Wayne’s style, and he always tries to put his all in the match. I kind of try to channel his energy too, so that’s my inspiration.

“As for other players, of course I respect them. It’s impossible not to respect them. Right now, I focus on my people, on myself.”

It seems a United move is not on the cards for the time being but perhaps a Premier League transfer is in the offing later in 2025.

Tottenham transfer roundup: Spurs eye £112m deals, Romano raises Eze issues

Tottenham are reportedly willing to enter the race for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko even if they complete the signing of Mathys Tel in the summer.

The 21-year-old has a release clause that could rise to £66.95million (€80m/$86.3m) by the end of the season and if Tel signs on permanently, that will be an extra £45m to fork out for Spurs.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has raised two issues that may stand in the way of Tottenham trying to sign Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze this summer.

He said: “The release clause is very expensive and the payment for the clause is not allowed in 3/4 years as usually happens.”

Finally, Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling is reportedly ‘sold’ on joining Tottenham in the coming months.

