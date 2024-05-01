Tottenham vulnerable to losing best player after Liverpool, Salah rejection sparks new Saudi raid

Saudi powerhouse Al-Ittihad have identified Tottenham captain Son Heung-min as an ‘important’ alternative amid growing fears they’ll fail to sign Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah this summer, it’s been claimed.

Liverpool rejected a verbal offer worth £150m (£100m plus £50m in add-ons) from Al-Ittihad for Salah last summer. The Saudi side’s interest has maintained, though various trusted sources have reported the likeliest outcome is Salah remains at Anfield for the 2024/25 season.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Paul Joyce of the Times both took that stance. Joyce revealed the returning Michael Edwards is a ‘huge advocate’ of Salah, while new sporting director Richard Hughes will soon hold talks with Salah and his camp over signing a contract extension.

Ornstein, meanwhile, confirmed Salah’s signing is viewed as the ‘jewel in the crown’ for the Saudi Pro League.

However, when speaking to The Athletic FC podcast the trusted reporter revealed why Al-Ittihad’s attempts to engineer a move aren’t as fierce as they once were.

“[Salah would] be the jewel in the crown if [the Saudi Pro League] managed to land him, for so many reasons,” Ornstein added.

“I’ve already heard through the game of sponsorship deals that have been lined up and that are being worked on, whether or not he comes, but it would just be the centrepiece and to many of us, the crowning glory.

“But let’s put some perspective on this, when they went for him so aggressively in the summer of 2023, that was largely because that specific team that wanted to sign him, Al-Ittihad, had on the horizon the Club World Cup in December of 2023.

“They were in the same competition as the likes of Manchester City, they wanted Salah as part of their roster to go and attack that competition and that produced some urgency that isn’t there this time around.”

What’s more, both Joyce and Ornstein declared Salah has thus far shown no indication he actually wants to move to the SPL at this stage in his career.

The Egyptian still believes he can contribute at elite level and featuring in the Champions League once again next season is understood to appeal to the player.

READ MORE: Liverpool told Arne Slot will WIN the Premier League in year one, with two stars to blossom in new style

Salah rejection bad news for Tottenham

With Salah looking increasingly likely to snub Saudi interest this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed why that could be grave news for Tottenham.

Taking to X, Galetti stated Al-Ittihad have identified Spurs ace Son Heung-min as an ‘important new alternative.’

Galetti wrote: “Al-Ittihad have identified Son as a possible reinforcement to strengthen their attack.

“Salah remains the main target, but considering that things are going at a slow pace for him, the Tottenham player is emerging as an important new alternative.”

Spurs lost their best player last summer when selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Son has assumed the mantle of top dog at Tottenham and was also entrusted with the captain’s armband following Hugo Lloris’ move to MLS outfit LAFC.

Son is both Tottenham’s top scorer (16) and top assister (nine) this season. Losing the South Korean one year after losing Kane would be the stuff of nightmares for Spurs.

As yet, there is no indication Son wishes to leave and no indication Tottenham would be willing to sell.

Son’s existing contract in north London is due to expire at the end of next season. But per the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Spurs do hold an option to extend his stay by a further year.

If accurate, Tottenham are under no pressure to sell their best player this summer – even if they do receive a tempting bid from Al-Ittihad.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham rattle big-name rivals to lead chase for another impressive Serie A signing