Tottenham want £88m before selling star man to Liverpool – report

Tottenham could sell arguably their best player this season to Liverpool if the Reds meet their £88m asking price, according to a shock report.

Tottenham are quietly enjoying a fantastic start to the new campaign and new manager Thomas Frank has hit the ground running. Spurs are without two of their finest attackers in James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, yet are the joint-top scorers in the Premier League with 17 goals.

The biggest improvement has come at the other end of the pitch, with their mark of seven goals conceded bettered only by Arsenal (three). The dire days of shambolic defensive displays under Ange Postecoglou are mercifully a thing of the past.

Micky van de Ven has made huge impacts at both ends of the pitch. His partnership with Cristian Romero has been watertight at the back and the Dutchman has incredibly scored five goals across all competitions in just 13 appearances this term.

Tottenham obviously have no interest in letting the 24-year-old go, but according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, there is a price that could change their mind.

It’s claimed Spurs have let it be known Van de Ven is valued at €100m / £88m and Liverpool are among three clubs taking a look. The others are Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The report read: ‘His physique, speed, and defensive awareness have attracted the attention of clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.’

It continued: ‘Micky van de Ven is on Real Madrid’s radar, who see the Dutchman as an alternative to strengthen their defence for the next cycle.

‘However, Real Madrid is not alone. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring the situation, making the competition for him real and fierce.’

Should Tottenham fear Van de Ven sale?

The first point to make is Fichajes are not known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to transfer news, even if a handful of aspects in their story do make sense.

All three of the interested clubs named – Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – want to sign a new centre-back next summer.

However, that trio of teams all have confirmed interest in other targets who can be signed without having to pay such a monster fee.

At £88m, Van de Ven would become the most expensive defender of all time, surpassing the £80m Manchester United paid when signing Harry Maguire.

Liverpool, Bayern and Real are all pursuing Marc Guehi. Liverpool and Real are also monitoring Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano.

As mentioned, both of those players are out of contract next summer and could be signed for free. Upamecano may yet pen fresh terms in Munich, but it’s already been confirmed Guehi is leaving Crystal Palace.

Sticking solely to Liverpool, Van de Ven as a left-footer could be perceived as the long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk. The iconic Reds ace is right-footed but has always played at left centre-back.

However, Van Dijk is under contract to Liverpool until the summer of 2027 and it’s at right centre-back where Liverpool are sizing up a new defender in 2026.

