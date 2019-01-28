Tottenham want loan move for £20m star chased by Leicester

Tottenham could be ready to make a move for a Monaco midfielder who has reportedly been made available on loan.

With time running out before the transfer window shuts on Thursday, Spurs are believed to be looking to add to their squad – with Mousa Dembele sold and Harry Kane and Dele Alli on the sidelines until early March.

And Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has claimed that Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco are “willing to loan out Youri Tielemans until the end of the season”.

Terreur states that Mauricio Pochettino was interested in signing the 21-year-old Belgian international in the past but stalled at a move in the fear of hampering the development of Harry Winks.

However, Winks has since gone on to become a key member of Pochettino’s first-team squad, and with Dembele now in China there is a real need to strengthen at the heart of Spurs’ midfield.

The report goes on to suggest that Tielemans could arrive on a deal until the end of the season, with the option to make a permanent switch in the summer.

However, Spurs are not the only club keen on the midfielder, with Premier League rivals Leicester are showing an interest.

Various reports in Monday’s European press claim that the Foxes are confident of a £20m deal for the player, although the lure of potential Champions League football in north London next season could steer Tielemans towards Tottenham.

