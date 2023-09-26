Tottenham are ready to move for a Juventus star and plan to finance his €40m signing by letting three players depart, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool plans to sign a big-name attacker, while Barcelona are planning a shock move for a Championship midfielder.

GLEISON BREMER IS TOP TOTTENHAM TARGET IN JANUARY

Ange Postecoglou wants to bring in more quality to his Tottenham defence amid claims he has been cleared to launch a big-money bid to Juventus for Gleison Bremer.

The three-times capped Brazil defender is regarded as one of Serie A’s elite defenders, having joined the Bianconeri from city rivals Torino back in summer 2022 for €40m.

Since moving across the city, Bremer has made 43 appearances, scoring a pretty impressive five times from defence in that time. However, with Juve still hampered by financial issues, Tottenham are seemingly looking to exploit their problems by offering them the chance to claw back their original investment, and possibly a little bit more, for the 26-year-old.

Indeed, reports in Spain claim Bremer is Postecoglou’s No 1 target in the January window and hopes their offer of an initial €40m (£34.8m) will be enough to tempt them into the sale.

Spurs have improved defensively this season after reverting to a four-man defensive unti. However, amid lingering doubts over the limitations of Cristian Romero – together with the fact that Spurs do not have quality central defensive cover – has seen Bremer emerge as their top target.

Per the report, Tottenham are in a hurry to get a deal done for Bremer amid interest from other, unnamed, Premier League sides.

And Spurs will have no troubles meeting the fee needed to prise the player to North London with a ruthless Postecoglou preparing to let three players leave to help generate some additional funds.

Lo Celso, Hojberg, Perisic to leave Tottenham

First one out the door is likely to be Giovani Lo Celso, with Tottenham seemingly now willing to accept the player’s wishes to leave.

Both Barcelona and Real Betis are chasing the Argentina star, though Spurs are making clear that any club wishing to sanction his signing must meet their €15m (£13m) asking price, according to Sport.

He looks unlikely to be the only midfielder set to depart too.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, writing on his X account, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also trying to force a move away after coming close to leaving in the summer.

Indeed, he was wanted by Atletico Madrid, who ultimately could not afford to meet the Tottenham asking price.

However, Romano now claims he has parted ways with his agent in the hope of securing a move.

The Italian journalist wrote: “Pierre Emile Højbjerg’s contract with his agent has come to an end.

“Tottenham midfielder is now looking for scenarios/options going forward. January market, an option for the Danish midfielder.”

Juventus are among those who have been linked and there are suggestions that Spurs could look to use Hojbjerg in part exchange for Bremer.

And finally, Tottenham are also set to say goodbye to veteran Croatian defender Ivan Perisic, whose emotional move away has seemingly been signed off by Daniel Levy.

LIVERPOOL EXPLORING WINGER MOVE – FABRIZIO ROMANO

Liverpool are keeping an eye on various wingers, with Jarrod Bowen and Federico Chiesa among those linked, with the Reds preparing for more Saudi Arabia interest in Mo Salah in 2024. (Fabrizio Romano)

Ousmane Diomande has pledged his loyalty to Sporting Lisbon amid claims Arsenal, West Ham and Man City are all plotting big January offers for his services. (A Bola)

Al-Ittihad are willing to spend as much as £350m combined to secure Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in 2024 – with Newcastle’s Callum Wilson a back-up attacking target for the Liverpool forward. (various)

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche is determined to turn Robin Koch’s loan into a permanent deal after hailing the defensive solidity the Leeds loanee has brought to the side. (Bild)

Aston Villa are in talks with striker Ollie Watkins over a new deal amid claims he is wanted by both AC Milan and Chelsea. (various)

Villa are also fielding a lot of calls to ask about the possibility of signing Jhon Duran on loan from Unai Emery’s side. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Joao Felix prior to his move to Barcelona this summer, it has been confirmed. (Cadena Ser)

ROMA CONTACT CHELSEA TO OFFER LUKAKU SWAP DEAL

Roma are already hoping to turn Romelu Lukaku’s loan from Chelsea into a permanent deal and may offer the Blues their former striker Tammy Abraham as part of a swap deal. (Calciomercato)

Brentford are looking at signing a new striker to replace Arsenal target Ivan Toney in January with Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind, AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis and Santos’ Marcos Leonardo all under consideration. (90min)

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is setting his sights on a deal to bring former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger to the club from Real Madrid. (various)

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori rejected the advances of Paris Saint-Germain this summer to remain with Stefano Pioli’s side, though the Ligue 1 giants continue to monitor the England defender. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are demanding €15m (£13m) to let Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso leave in January, with Barcelona and Real Betis among those keen. (Sport)

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia finds himself under serious pressure amid claims he has been given four games to prove his worth at the defending Serie A champions. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is a new name on the radar of Manchester United and Newcastle United ahead of the January window. (Marca)

BARCELONA PLOT SHOCK MOVE FOR LEICESTER MIDFIELDER NDIDI

Barcelona are plotting a January move to sign Leicester’s Wilfried Ndidi with his deal at the King Power due to expire next summer. (Sport)

The LaLiga champions also hope to sign Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo to permanent deals in 2024 but will need to get creative to free up funds for their signings. (Sport)

Xavi’s side are also keen on a future move for talented Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wertz, though his €100m price tag looks problematic for the Blaugrana. (Mundo Deportivo)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks over a return with AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale over taking on some sort of managerial role at the San Siro. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid will turn to their former midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xavi Alonso when seeking a successor for Carlo Ancelotti next summer. (Radio Marca)

Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta is to meet with the agent of Italian defender Federico Dimarco to discuss a new deal at the San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are plotting a January move for unwanted Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella with the former Barcelona man eyeing a return to LaLiga after being frozen out at Stamford Bridge. (various)